What's new

Iran’s Leader Says Plans to Avenge US Strike on Top General Soleimani Ongoing

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,627
-13
94,493
Country
China
Location
China

Iran’s Leader Says Plans to Avenge US Strike on Top General Soleimani Ongoing​

Yasna Haghdoost and Arsalan Shahla, Bloomberg News
November. 2 2022

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said his country continues to plan its response to the 2020 killing of its top general by the US.
The remarks come after reports Saudi Arabia and Washington had shared intelligence of a possible Iranian attack in the region.

It was not immediately clear if Khamenei’s comments referred to the reports. In a separate statement on Wednesday, Iran’s foreign ministry dismissed the claims as an effort to build negative publicity against the Islamic Republic.

Saudi Arabia, US Share Intel on Possible Iran Attack, People Say

Addressing students, Khamenei said Iran had not forgotten the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a US drone strike in January 2020.

Iran would retaliate “when the time is right,” Khamenei said, according to comments carried by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency on Wednesday. “We stand by our words,” he added.

Khamenei also said the US was responsible for spreading disinformation among Iran’s youth, in comments similar to those from other Iranian officials suggesting that outside actors were fomenting unrest that has gripped the country for almost eight weeks.

www.bloomberg.com

Iran’s Leader Says Plans to Avenge US Strike on Top General Soleimani Ongoing

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said his country continues to plan its response to the 2020 killing of its top general by the US.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 
raptor22

raptor22

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 8, 2011
6,958
9
12,999
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
What happened in Ain al Assad was just for restoring military deterrence not revenge, so sooner or later it would happen.
 
PDF

PDF

STAFF
May 1, 2015
3,267
16
5,091
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
What about the top Nuclear/Missile Scientist? That occurred inside Iran.

Should we expect assassination of similar person of interest inside Israel?

1667461971779.png


1667462111488.png

Israel always is one step ahead. Even with Hamas saga, only 13 Israel were killed vs 200+ palestine martyrs.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Shapur Zol Aktaf
Trump feared assassination by Iran as revenge for Suleimani death, book says
Replies
4
Views
297
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
TruthSeeker
Iran Crisis Updates
2
Replies
25
Views
928
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
Shapur Zol Aktaf
Iranian Top General Warns of Iran’s Action against US-Israeli Collaboration in Region
Replies
1
Views
344
Sardar330
Sardar330
TruthSeeker
Soleimani StatuteTorched by Protesters
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
4K
peagle
peagle
Falcon29
Iran vows revenge for Soleimani killing if Trump not put on trial
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
Wood
Wood

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom