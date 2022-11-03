Iran’s Leader Says Plans to Avenge US Strike on Top General Soleimani Ongoing​

Yasna Haghdoost and Arsalan Shahla, Bloomberg NewsNovember. 2 2022(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said his country continues to plan its response to the 2020 killing of its top general by the US.The remarks come after reports Saudi Arabia and Washington had shared intelligence of a possible Iranian attack in the region.It was not immediately clear if Khamenei’s comments referred to the reports. In a separate statement on Wednesday, Iran’s foreign ministry dismissed the claims as an effort to build negative publicity against the Islamic Republic.Saudi Arabia, US Share Intel on Possible Iran Attack, People SayAddressing students, Khamenei said Iran had not forgotten the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a US drone strike in January 2020.Iran would retaliate “when the time is right,” Khamenei said, according to comments carried by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency on Wednesday. “We stand by our words,” he added.Khamenei also said the US was responsible for spreading disinformation among Iran’s youth, in comments similar to those from other Iranian officials suggesting that outside actors were fomenting unrest that has gripped the country for almost eight weeks.