Iran's largest Cancer Treatment Center Starts Operation

  • Part of larger "Barakat" Hospital under construction
  • Can process 1200 cancer patient per day
  • Has most modern and complete cancer treatment facilities in the world
  • Iran's first "cyberknife" robotic radiosurgery facility
  • Accepts Patients from all over the region

H-1.jpg

H-2.jpg

H-3.jpg

H-5.jpg

H-6.jpg

H-7.jpg

H-8.jpg

H-9.jpg

H-10.jpg

H-11.jpg

H-12.jpg

H-13.jpg

H-14.jpg

H-15.jpg

H-16.jpg

H-17.jpg

H-18.jpg

H-20.jpg


Cancer Prevention, Treatment Center Opens in Iran - Society/Culture news - Tasnim News Agency | Tasnim News Agency

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday inaugurated a high-tech medical center for the prevention and treatment of cancer.
Credit by @aryobarzan
 

