lydian fall
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 11, 2022
- 794
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Iran's largest Cancer Treatment Center Starts Operation
Credit by @aryobarzan
- Part of larger "Barakat" Hospital under construction
- Can process 1200 cancer patient per day
- Has most modern and complete cancer treatment facilities in the world
- Iran's first "cyberknife" robotic radiosurgery facility
- Accepts Patients from all over the region
Cancer Prevention, Treatment Center Opens in Iran - Society/Culture news - Tasnim News Agency | Tasnim News Agency
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday inaugurated a high-tech medical center for the prevention and treatment of cancer.
www.tasnimnews.com
Credit by @aryobarzan