Iran's Khamenei says 'nothing wrong' with a nuclear deal with West​

Iran's Khamenei says 'nothing wrong' with a nuclear deal with WestDUBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Iran's supreme leader on Sunday said a deal with the West over Tehran's nuclear work was possible if the country's nuclear infrastructure remained intact, amid a stalemate between Tehran and Washington to revive a 2015 nuclear pact.
Months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to salvage the nuclear accord with six major powers have stalled since September, with both sides accusing each other of making unreasonable demands.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's guarded approval comes days after both Tehran and Washington denied a report that they were nearing an interim deal under which Tehran would curb its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.
"There is nothing wrong with the agreement (with the West), but the infrastructure of our nuclear industry should not be touched," Khamenei said, according to state media.
So it's only okay for this guy and his country to make agreements with the West but no other Muslims allowed ? Does he want to help or stunt Muslim countries growth? He's welcome to share military and nuclear technology with Saudis and Gulf Arab nations. Does fight these nations in the name of making them nuclear weapons? Pakistan was already nuclear power long before his country , which isn't even there yet. What does he want from them then?