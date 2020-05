According to submarine authority H.I. Sutton, author of the Covert Shores undersea warfare blog, the missile is launched in a somewhat unusual manner. “For submarine-launched missiles like Harpoon and Exocet, the capsule is expelled from the submarine and rises to the surface where the end comes off and the missile motor is ignited," Sutton explained to Popular Mechanics. "Jask-2 is unique because the capsule has its own motor.”