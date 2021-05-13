Iran’s IRGC vows ‘more powerful’ support for Palestine Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) pledges to stand “more powerfully” in support of Palestine amid the Israeli aggression.

Scores of Palestinians have died in the process at the hands of, what the IRGC statement called, the "homicidal and infanticidal regime." The brutality amounted to trampling on "credible international redlines," it added.

In a Wednesday statement, the elite force considered “providing assistance to the Islamic resistance and Palestine’s Intifada (Uprising)” to be its “historical and undeniable mission.”Provision of such support, it added, was also part of the legacy of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, who was martyred in a United States drone strike against Baghdad last year.Since the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, the Israeli regime has carried out countless assaults on Palestinian worshipers in the holy city of al-Quds in the West Bank and also tried to evict Palestinians from their homes in al-Quds’ Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. The Israeli military has also been staging incessant and indiscriminate attacks against the blockaded Gaza Strip.The atrocities have bruised the feelings and sensitivities of people across the Muslim Ummah (Nation) as well as other right-seeking people across the world, and also served to reveal the “putrid and evil” nature of the usurping regime and its backers even further, the statement said.The Corps, however, described the retaliation staged by Palestinian resistance groups, which have fired hundreds of rockets towards the occupied territories, as “commendable,” and vowed to support the Palestinian nation “smartly and more powerfully…in this fateful battleground.”Shortly after starting its reprisal, the resistance front significantly stepped up its counterattacks against the occupied territories as part of its “Operation Sword of al-Quds.” The front has identified liberation of al-Quds from Israeli occupation as the operation’s ultimate goal.The resistance’s response has caused the Zionist regime to feel “the fire from the Palestinian youths’ wrath” and has faced it with one of the toughest and most terrible crises it has ever experienced during the history of the occupation, the IRGC noted, and wished further success for the Palestinian movements.The IRGC said Israel and the US – Tel Aviv’s biggest and oldest ally – were to be warned that the international Muslim community’s “definitive strategy” concerning the occupation consisted in bringing about the ultimate withdrawal of the regime from the occupied territories.It, meanwhile, sounded a clarion call to the global anti-Zionist front and the international organizations.They, the Corps said, had to take decisive measures to prevent the regime’s “medieval” violence and unbridled efforts at the “Judaization” of the occupied territories and purging them of the Palestinians’ presence.