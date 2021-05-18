Iran's Infrastructure projects...

What's new

I open this thread which relates to all Industrial or non-industrial projects related to the infrastructure of the country.

With the Raisi government due to office in the next few weeks and the activation of Iran-China cooperation agreement it is time that we record and inform ourselves about the upcoming projects . So if it is a new road a new hospital or a new Dam or building of any kind this is the placeholder for it...I will babysit this thread for a while but I hope everyone specially all the members in Iran who have more first hand info to contribute as well...Lets start this thread with the following Mega project (already mentioned in Made in iran thread"..


Construction of Oil pipeline to Jask..This project when completed will allow Iran to bypass Persian gulf oil terminals and directly export from sean of Oman.

1000 km long with capacity of one million barrel of oil per day.



And here is another ongoing mega project:
Transfer of Persian gulf water to Iranian central plateau including Water Desalination plants
line-1... 823Km (already in operation)
Line-2.... 1550Km (started)
Line-3.... 910km
Line-4.... 820 Km
Total :4100km
 
