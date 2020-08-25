What's new

Iran's Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV)

Will Iran test an HGV this year (2021)?

  • Total voters
    19
Galactic Penguin SST

Galactic Penguin SST

FULL MEMBER
Aug 10, 2017
1,326
1
1,368
Country
Hong Kong
Location
Korea, Democratic Peoples Republic Of
March, 04, 2014

Before Iran’s outstanding achievement to produce such a high-tech tool, the country had no choice but to deliver its new high-speed missiles and aerospace vehicles to foreign countries for testing purposes, which potentially increased the risk of disclosure of the indigenous research information.

http://web.archive.org/web/20210111072608/https://www.tasnimnews.com/en/news/2014/03/04/302957/iran-builds-advanced-supersonic-wind-tunnel
https://archive.vn/ofaYs

Well, North Korea has nonetheless disclosed indirectly the joint research focus on hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) missiles!

https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/iranian-second-space-strategic-rocket-launch-center.350247/post-12897132
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/iranian-second-space-strategic-rocket-launch-center.350247/post-12901010

____


Let's talk about wind tunnel testing for reentry vehicles.

The flight regimes for strategic RVs are incredibly harsh. In 30 - 45 seconds, the RV reaches speeds up to 7km/sec and ~200g acceleration loads. For reference, an AMRAAM reaches around ~1.5km/sec.

Hypersonic velocities are unattainable thru turbine-driven facilities. Instead, hypersonic tunnels store pressurized gas and blow them through expansion nozzles for short duration. The gas is then collected in vacuum chambers, like these at NASA Langley.

Expansion nozzles are key, allowing the gas to accelerate faster than Mach 1. Most of them look very similar to rocket nozzles; they can produce different flow characteristics depending on profile. Contoured nozzles are generally preferred.

As gas expands through the nozzle, its temperature drops dramatically—often to the point where it instantly liquefies. So testing gas must be preheated by thousands of degrees, typically with a plasma arc.

These capabilities are critical to reducing RV dispersion error. Of these variables TRW identified in a 1974 report, lift-related phenomena (especially uneven boundary layer transition) was the biggest contributor to inaccuracy.

The Polaris MK-1 and MK-2 RVs were tested in tunnels originally captured from Nazi Germany. Tunnels 1 and 2 were first built in Peenemünde, moved to Koche after U.S. bombings, and finally brought to White Oak, Maryland in 1946.

Given these characteristics, tunnels can be easily identified through satellite imagery. See the visible vacuum tanks, pressure lines, and gas tanks at India's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and Orbital's GASL shock tube (not an arc-jet).


https://archive.vn/MKGEW/25568bc4680519c97659fac9f5ce3a0202065d87.jpg ; https://archive.vn/MKGEW/ad4aa0dcbdcdc9ad08e57a20a8b1c561ca779e14/scr.png ;
https://web.archive.org/web/20210112082352/https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EAgggEBXkAMsCFp?format=jpg&name=large ; https://twitter.com/divert_thruster/status/1155211679904555008
1. See the visible vacuum tanks, pressure lines, and gas tanks at Orbital's GASL shock tube (not an arc-jet).

Explosive forming has been mainly used in aerospace and aircraft industry to produce large parts for which conventional tooling costs are high. It involves the discharge of explosives located at a predetermined distance from the workpiece, and water is generally used as the energy transfer medium. Parameters for controlling pressure are the amount of explosive, the charge configuration, the distance from the workpiece, the energy transfer medium, and the pressure focusing elements.

www.linkedin.com

Mohammad Mahdi Esmaili on LinkedIn: #مهندسی #ایران | 68 comments

. این فرآیند زیبای ساخت کره فلزی به وسیله ی انفجار در یکی از صنایع ایران این روز ها اغلب صفحات مجازی فناوری دنیا رو پر کرده. . با صدای بلند گوش دهید به... 68 comments on LinkedIn
www.linkedin.com www.linkedin.com

ساخت مخازن کروی به روش انفجاری در اصفهان، ایران
Dec 13, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kri13r81B7M


Presence of power generation (for preheaters) or heat exchangers (for cooling) may also be useful signatures. But smaller facilities may be harder to spot. The JF-12 tunnel was reportedly used to test China's hypersonic vehicles, but it appears to be a covered facility.

These facilities could be shock-tubes, which operate for extremely short durations and are used for some subscale aerodynamic tests.

Large arc-jet tunnels are very useful for RV testing.

Pictured: suspected shock-tunnel facility at Iran's Imam Hossein University.

Last Iranian year (ended on 20 March 2013), Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari had unveiled plans to produce the gigantic wind tunnel inside the country, saying the local scientists should design the supersonic wind tunnel capable of producing speeds of Mach 8.​


https://archive.is/iMFMP/439afb2ca98258ab03f14d1581923cc0b444ad3f.jpg ; https://archive.is/iMFMP/47a246a20550892549f282e67bfdfcee85883288/scr.png ; http://web.archive.org/web/20210111070443/https://i.imgur.com/v2oMpgs.jpg ; https://twitter.com/divert_thruster/status/1155211679904555008 ; http://web.archive.org/web/20210111072608/https://www.tasnimnews.com/en/news/2014/03/04/302957/iran-builds-advanced-supersonic-wind-tunnel ; https://archive.vn/ofaYs ; http://web.archive.org/web/20170608145954/http://en.trend.az/azerbaijan/politics/2249244.html ; https://archive.vn/CxH3O
2. Mach 8 Shock-tunnel facility at Iran's Imam Hossein University completed in 2014.




:cool:🚬
 
Last edited:
S

scimitar19

FULL MEMBER
Apr 25, 2011
218
-1
277
Let him post he is not trollishly invasive with his posts. He has different opinion on the matter and I respect that. If you disagree with him on the fundamental level you can ignore his posts.
 
mohsen

mohsen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 26, 2012
5,500
-1
12,171
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
In 3 feb 2013, Chief commander of IRGC announced the successful missile test in their domestic mach 8 wind tunnel.
ساخت تونل باد با سرعت 8 ماخ برای تست موشک‌ها

We previously had wind tunnels with Mach below 1 and below 3, and today we announce that we have designed and built a hypersonic wind tunnel with a speed of Mach 8
Click to expand...



Iran's sejjil missile has max speed of mach 14-15, Haj Qasem missile has mach 12 speed in reentry phase and mach 5 in terminal phase.

Hypersonic missiles is nothing new for Iran.
 
B

Bambi

BANNED
Dec 12, 2020
365
0
119
Country
India
Location
India
Last edited:
T

TheImmortal

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 11, 2017
3,124
-10
5,194
Country
United States
Location
United States
mohsen said:
In 3 feb 2013, Chief commander of IRGC announced the successful missile test in their domestic mach 8 wind tunnel.
ساخت تونل باد با سرعت 8 ماخ برای تست موشک‌ها






Iran's sejjil missile has max speed of mach 14-15, Haj Qasem missile has mach 12 speed in reentry phase and mach 5 in terminal phase.

Hypersonic missiles is nothing new for Iran.
Click to expand...
Thread is about Hypersonic glide vehicle not hypersonic missile. A HGV maintains its high speed in the upper atmosphere and skips across building energy and avoiding a predictable trajectory reaching in excess of Mach 20.

A hypersonic missile is merely a missile with a warhead that can achieve high terminal speed without being cut up to shreds by physics. There is a limit to how fast a warhead can be in terminal phase in low altitude as forces of gravity and high thermal temperatures wreck havoc on the warhead.

Two different concepts.
 
B

Bambi

BANNED
Dec 12, 2020
365
0
119
Country
India
Location
India
Shawnee said:
Click to expand...
Um this is not proof sorry

This is proof

www.google.com

Third largest hypersonic wind tunnel at VSSC

Indigenously developed hypersonic wind tunnel and shock tunnel, the third largest in terms of size and simulation capability in the world, were commissioned at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)
www.google.com www.google.com

Not mocking request a pic of the facility
Like above
BCS I work in these types of places
 
Last edited:
S

Shawnee

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2020
1,238
0
2,163
Country
United States
Location
United Kingdom
Bambi said:
Um this is not proof sorry

This is proof

www.google.com

Third largest hypersonic wind tunnel at VSSC

Indigenously developed hypersonic wind tunnel and shock tunnel, the third largest in terms of size and simulation capability in the world, were commissioned at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)
www.google.com www.google.com

Not mocking request a pic of the facility
Like above
BCS I work in these types of places
Click to expand...


1610399227342.jpeg

 
Philosopher

Philosopher

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2020
3,484
16
9,094
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
United Kingdom
Bambi said:
Um this is not proof sorry

This is proof

www.google.com

Third largest hypersonic wind tunnel at VSSC

Indigenously developed hypersonic wind tunnel and shock tunnel, the third largest in terms of size and simulation capability in the world, were commissioned at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)
www.google.com www.google.com
Click to expand...
There are no picture from inside that facility as of yet, it's not something that they need to release so I am not surprised.
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2019
934
1
2,984
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
Bambi said:
Um this is not proof sorry

This is proof

www.google.com

Third largest hypersonic wind tunnel at VSSC

Indigenously developed hypersonic wind tunnel and shock tunnel, the third largest in terms of size and simulation capability in the world, were commissioned at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)
www.google.com www.google.com

Not mocking request a pic of the facility
Like above
BCS I work in these types of places
Click to expand...
Can you please post the article..seems as if you have to subscribe to be able to read it...thanks. I assume India used this for her hypersonic glide vehicle development "Brahmos" i think is the name.
 
Philosopher

Philosopher

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2020
3,484
16
9,094
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
United Kingdom
Bambi said:
BCS I have not heard of Irans hypersonic project
Click to expand...
Hypersonic merely refers to speed, Iran has many hypersonic systems. When people talk about hypersonic nowadays they are using it to refer to HGVs and hypersonic cruise missiles, when considering these, Iran has not yet openly revealed information about any such project. Having said that, a HGV is a natural progression given Iran's current MaRV capability, I would say in the next 5 years we will likely see Iran's HGVs.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,976
14
10,166
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Now people will start embargoing Iran for this weapon. After 20 years, Iran will still be tightening a nut in the backyard of prototype no: 1154. And meanwhile additional 40000 children will be dead due to embargoes. I don't know what Iranis are afraid of? Or what they get with such fooling.
 
Philosopher

Philosopher

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2020
3,484
16
9,094
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
United Kingdom
fitpOsitive said:
Now people will start embargoing Iran for this weapon. After 20 years, Iran will still be tightening a nut in the backyard of prototype no: 1154. And meanwhile additional 40000 children will be dead due to embargoes. I don't know what Iranis are afraid of? Or what they get with such fooling.
Click to expand...
What are you even talking about?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

skyshadow
How an hypersonic missile rules the sky unmatched.
Replies
5
Views
672
GumNaam
GumNaam
GWXP
Can Iran develop a hypersonic weapon?
2 3
Replies
42
Views
5K
Sineva
Sineva
Alpha1
Will Hypersonic Capabilities Render Missile Defense Obsolete?
Replies
7
Views
2K
gambit
gambit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom