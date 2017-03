Korotchenko recommended that the Iranians concentrate their efforts on obtaining more Russian surface-to-air missile systems rather than trying to build their own.

If Iran is thinking about its security then it doesn't need to develop its own system, but continue to purchase Russian air defense systems, creating a layered system of national aerospace defense which will include firepower, radar and automated control systems

Is he suddenly talking like this because Iran rejected the Russian offer of the S-400 system?