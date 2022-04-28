What's new

Iran's historical sites and architecture..

Many of Iran's Islamic and pre-islamic historical sites are not known to the public..I open this thread to collect the information about some of these sites..My thanks to our friend @_Nabil_ for his suggestion about the need for this thread. I will transfer some of the sites already in other threads to this thread..

Fuman fortress:

Also known as "one thousand steps fortress" and built during Sassanid dynasty in the city of Fuman Northern Iran is considered the highest elevation structure in ancient Iran .

3465398.jpg
3465399.jpg
3465400.jpg
3465401.jpg
3465402.jpg
3465403.jpg
3465404.jpg
3465405.jpg
3465407.jpg
3465406.jpg
 
