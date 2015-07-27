What's new

Iran's First Sub-Orbital Astronaut

Will Iran launch its first astronaut before India's?

Iran's First Sub-Orbital Astronaut


How it started

12:37 AM - 24 Jan 2021

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1353260686990860288

Iran's space agency (ISA) chief Morteza Barari (@barari_ir) said that the manned space capsule developed by Iran Aerospace Research Institute (ARI) will be delivered to ISA by February 2021 and would be ready for sub-orbital launch by June.

https://web.archive.org/web/20210125031144/https://twitter.com/barari_ir/status/1353260686990860288
https://archive.vn/DjOAt


https://archive.vn/iqOTv/5e7c647406ba4a5206c6ed30476831ea9ef83be1.jpg ; https://archive.vn/iqOTv/8a9d8dbdfc197a2593e9291ef852810e56a2b77c/scr.png ; https://web.archive.org/web/20210125031159/https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ese_a74XcAArcdB?format=jpg&name=small ; https://twitter.com/barari_ir/status/1353260686990860288
3. Older drawing of the Iranian E1 manned space capsule.


https://archive.is/tEh0J/bccd82e269b4322a536d7d6bac20cccd55bbc086.jpg ; https://archive.is/tEh0J/a3d4371185b7c3379b17b3a8a0aa292f7c339d64/scr.png ; https://web.archive.org/web/20210125201943/https://i.imgur.com/HYrP2IU.jpg
2. Schematics of the sub-orbital flight mission of Iran's space agency (ISA) manned space capsule developed by Iran Aerospace Research Institute (ARI).


https://archive.fo/PKArh/2ef7fdb5343adda2c548ec1017147fab36fb9f45.jpg ; https://archive.vn/MBRpb/80b36c317b73ac7b14eed06787ffb56f30a05a5a/scr.png ; http://web.archive.org/web/20190816010736/https://i.imgur.com//ydQr5l3.jpg
3. U.S. Mercury-Redstone vs Iranian Safir-1D-E1, and North Korean Hwasong-15-E1.


https://archive.vn/ZMV2m/1722c37be6c724c110e54b0896703914ad1ca5f3.jpg ; https://archive.vn/ZMV2m/4abcb58c99e70089537bbf2561318ccc3a165677/scr.png ; http://web.archive.org/web/20200922221456/https://i.imgur.com/2rK6Xri.jpg
4. Compare with the Indian sub-orbital launcher (TV).

How it’s going

5:43 PM - 24 Jan 2021

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1353518742756585472

And before India and Europe.

I don't want to say "oh shame, in several decades of space history we still haven't done it in Europe", but still, it hurts

https://web.archive.org/web/20210125032940/https://twitter.com/AstroRainbow/status/1353518742756585472
https://archive.vn/vwrHr


https://archive.vn/ixxd2/df616e9d164a91ef3967d65943eac42c98cb8903.jpg ; https://archive.vn/ixxd2/175fa5dde3662df3f601ec11116b8e241bef9e5d/scr.png ; https://web.archive.org/web/20210125033519/https://static.theprint.in/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/BURNOL-696x392.jpg
5. Good ol' Burnol with compliment from Iran.
:omghaha::lol::rofl:





:cool:🚬
 
fitpOsitive said:
Ya Allah, put your mercy on that poor soul.... aameen.
Click to expand...

God-fearing Persian hero lead the Islamic World in scientific achievements for a reason!


I am ready to be the first Iranian in space: Ahmadinejad

TEHRAN, Feb. 4, 2013 (MNA) – Iran's president said on the sidelines of a visit to the exhibition of space achievements and said; “sending living things to space is the result of Iranian efforts and dedication of thousands of Iranian professional scientists.”

Ahmadinejad remembered martyr Tehrani Moghadam and said; “I am ready to be the first human to be sent to space by Iranian scientists,” and continued that devil enemy are worried about the progress of the Iranian nation in all scientific fields and it leave no more room for their predatory tactics to loot Iranian resources.

Ahmadinejad asserted that “ launching Zohreh satellite, to be deployed in 36,000Km orbit, and Simorgh (Phoenix) , to be deployed in 700Km orbit, takes time, since tests should be carried out; Iranian young scientists strictly follow their job.”

He called Iranian experts for a consideration of sabotage by the enemies, and that “we should admit that some [powers] do not tolerate Iranian greatness and growth. Iranians has incited devils’ hatred by Iranian idealism, perfectionism, and being human.”


https://archive.fo/hEfgs/25d0b9b25e3c496c2bc4b78ea23d355e0e482d55.jpg ; http://static.hypercomments.com/data/images2/guest/1491985747695202 https://www.mehrnews.com/en/newsdetail.aspx?NewsID=1808372
1. President Ahmadinejad ready to be the first Iranian in space!

https://web.archive.org/web/20130207160154/https://www.mehrnews.com/en/newsdetail.aspx?NewsID=1808372
https://archive.vn/5TVk5

Would Modiji dare to follow Ahmadinejad-jan and offer his person to the Indian scientists? :omghaha::lol::rofl:





:cool:🚬
 
Probably yes probably no .
Depend on how slv design production be. By the way we are not in anyrace to send astronaut into the space.
 
The 4 milestones leading to the orbital manned flight

The Iranian suborbital flight is not an extravagant project on the contrary, but a small step in preparation for the long term manned space endeavour.


The manned sub-orbital launch of the Iranian E1 capsule by the Safir-1D test vehicle will be the 3rd among 4 major milestones necessary before the final orbital manned flight could be attempted by 2024.

Each are incrementally more complex in preparation for the orbital flight.

✔ • Air Drop Tests: to validate the overall aerodynamics of the capsule in free fall, test the parachutes opening sequence made of 2 drogue chutes then the main parachute, plus the back-up set of parachutes; test the g-load and resistance of the all structures upon impact with the ground, especially the impact attenuation seat and its passenger

✔ • Pad Abort Test: launch abort escape system from the ground level, its separation from the capsule, opening sequence of the parachutes

• Suborbital Test Vehicle: to test a spacecraft separation from the carrier rocket, the life support system providing oxygen and controlling the humidity, CO2 level, pressure and temperature inside the capsule, an the ablative heat shield, coordination of the Search And Rescue Team

• First unmanned orbital flight: with an added orbital injection by the Sarir-1C launch vehicle of the spacecraft (F1: Fazanavard-1), and its controlled de-orbiting, tracking telemetry and control over an entire earth orbit, Search And Rescue Team over land with choppers and vessels covering the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean


https://archive.is/fombi/c8da630b242c80ec0298356b864df0f7b78eece2.jpg ; https://archive.is/fombi/ed0db6baf46d3a29910a3b38808c9eb915c0c333/scr.png ; https://web.archive.org/web/20210126191052/https://i.imgur.com/tHIWWcX.jpg
1. The 4 main milestones incrementally more complex in preparation for the orbital manned flight.

Expect the public disclosure probably during the Bahman 22 celebration week (11th February 2021), of pictures and videos related to the Step 1 (Air Drop Tests) and 2 (Pad Abort Test) already completed in secrecy last year.

Remember, the first suborbital test launch of the Qased space launcher was conducted in secrecy on 19th April 2019, one year before the official 22th April 2020 launch that placed the Nour-1 satellite into LEO.

https://web.archive.org/web/20201111114139/https://www.tasnimnews.com/fa/news/1399/08/21/2387289/%D8%B7%D9%87%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C-%D9%85%D9%82%D8%AF%D9%85-%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D8%B2%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%B4%D9%87%D8%A7%D8%AF%D8%AA-%D9%85%D8%B4%D8%BA%D9%88%D9%84-%DA%A9%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%85-%D9%BE%D8%B1%D9%88%DA%98%D9%87-%D9%85%D9%87%D9%85-%D8%A8%D9%88%D8%AF-%D8%AC%D8%B2%D8%A6%DB%8C%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%AC%D8%AF%DB%8C%D8%AF-%D8%A7%D8%B2-%D8%A8%D8%B1%D9%86%D8%A7%D9%85%D9%87-%D9%81%D8%B6%D8%A7%DB%8C%DB%8C-%D8%B3%D9%BE%D8%A7%D9%87
:cool:🚬





:cool:🚬
 
As previously accessed, the official confirmation from Iranian media that 2 suborbital flights will be conducted by June 2021!

۱۵ بهمن ۱۳۹۹،‏ ۶:۰۵

To consolidate the space achievements in LEO, it is expected that by the end of the Rouhani government, we will conduct 6 orbital launches (in the 500 km orbit) and 2 sub-orbital launches.

http://web.archive.org/web/20210203110321/https://www.mehrnews.com/news/5137377/%D8%A8%D8%B1%D9%86%D8%A7%D9%85%D9%87-%D8%A7%DB%8C%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%A8%D8%B1%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D8%B3%D8%A7%D8%AE%D8%AA-%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%87%DA%AF%D8%B1%D8%AF-%D9%88-%D9%85%D9%86%D8%B8%D9%88%D9%85%D9%87-%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%87%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%87-%D8%A7%DB%8C
https://archive.vn/L95Qt

World's Manned Space Race For The 4th Place

Mission
Launch date Altitude Crew Spacecraft Launcher
Iran 1 First half of 2021 Suborbital 190 km DummyE1Safir-1D
Iran 2 Mid-2021 Suborbital
190 km		 DummyE1Safir-1D
India 1 December 2021 Orbital flight Dummy Gaganyaan-1 GSLV-MK3
Iran 3 First half of 2022 Suborbital 190 km DummyE1 Safir-1D
North Korea 1April 2022
Kim Jong Un 10th Anniversary as
Chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea
Chairman of the Central Military Commission
Chairman of the State Affairs Commission
Korean People's Army Marshal
Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
 Suborbital
190 km
North Korean first astronautE1Hwasong-15E1
Iran 4 Mid-2022 Suborbital
190 km		 Dummy E1 Safir-1D
India 2 June 2022 Orbital flight Dummy Gaganyaan-2 GSLV-MK3
India 3 2022
Indian Republic 75 years of Independence
Orbital flight Indian First crew of astronauts Gaganyaan-3 GSLV-MK3
Iran 5 11 February 2023
Anniversary of the Islamic Revolution Victory
(Shanbeh, 22 Bahman 1401) 		Suborbital 190 km Iran's first astronaut E1 Safir-1D
Iran 6 2024 Orbital flight
220 km		Dummy E2？ Sarir-1C？
North Korea 22024Orbital flight
220 km 		North Korean first Orbital flightE2？Unha-9E2
Japan 12025Suborbital flight
100 km 		Japanese first indigenous crewed flight NA Pegasus
North Korea 32025Orbital flight
220 km 		North Korean first space walk E2？Unha-9E2
North Korea 42029Orbital flight
350 km 		North Korean first crew of 3 astronautsF1？Unha-XF1








:cool:🚬
 
