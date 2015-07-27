Iran's First Sub-Orbital Astronaut

The 4 milestones leading to the orbital manned flight

▲ 1. The 4 main milestones incrementally more complex in preparation for the orbital manned flight.

The Iranian suborbital flight is not an extravagant project on the contrary, but a small step in preparation for the long term manned space endeavour.The manned sub-orbital launch of the Iranian E1 capsule by the Safir-1D test vehicle will be the 3rd among 4 major milestones necessary before the final orbital manned flight could be attempted by 2024.Each are incrementally more complex in preparation for the orbital flight.• Air Drop Tests: to validate the overall aerodynamics of the capsule in free fall, test the parachutes opening sequence made of 2 drogue chutes then the main parachute, plus the back-up set of parachutes; test the g-load and resistance of the all structures upon impact with the ground, especially the impact attenuation seat and its passenger• Pad Abort Test: launch abort escape system from the ground level, its separation from the capsule, opening sequence of the parachutes• Suborbital Test Vehicle: to test a spacecraft separation from the carrier rocket, the life support system providing oxygen and controlling the humidity, CO2 level, pressure and temperature inside the capsule, an the ablative heat shield, coordination of the Search And Rescue Team• First unmanned orbital flight: with an added orbital injection by the Sarir-1C launch vehicle of the spacecraft (F1: Fazanavard-1), and its controlled de-orbiting, tracking telemetry and control over an entire earth orbit, Search And Rescue Team over land with choppers and vessels covering the Persian Gulf and the Indian OceanExpect the public disclosure probably during the Bahman 22 celebration week (11th February 2021), of pictures and videos related to the Step 1 (Air Drop Tests) and 2 (Pad Abort Test) already completed in secrecy last year.Remember, the first suborbital test launch of the Qased space launcher was conducted in secrecy on 19th April 2019, one year before the official 22th April 2020 launch that placed the Nour-1 satellite into LEO.