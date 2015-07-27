Galactic Penguin SST
FULL MEMBER
- Aug 10, 2017
- 1,315
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Iran's First Sub-Orbital Astronaut
How it started
https://archive.vn/iqOTv/5e7c647406ba4a5206c6ed30476831ea9ef83be1.jpg ; https://archive.vn/iqOTv/8a9d8dbdfc197a2593e9291ef852810e56a2b77c/scr.png ; https://web.archive.org/web/20210125031159/https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ese_a74XcAArcdB?format=jpg&name=small ; https://twitter.com/barari_ir/status/1353260686990860288
▲ 3. Older drawing of the Iranian E1 manned space capsule.
https://archive.is/tEh0J/bccd82e269b4322a536d7d6bac20cccd55bbc086.jpg ; https://archive.is/tEh0J/a3d4371185b7c3379b17b3a8a0aa292f7c339d64/scr.png ; https://web.archive.org/web/20210125201943/https://i.imgur.com/HYrP2IU.jpg
▲ 2. Schematics of the sub-orbital flight mission of Iran's space agency (ISA) manned space capsule developed by Iran Aerospace Research Institute (ARI).
https://archive.fo/PKArh/2ef7fdb5343adda2c548ec1017147fab36fb9f45.jpg ; https://archive.vn/MBRpb/80b36c317b73ac7b14eed06787ffb56f30a05a5a/scr.png ; http://web.archive.org/web/20190816010736/https://i.imgur.com//ydQr5l3.jpg
▲ 3. U.S. Mercury-Redstone vs Iranian Safir-1D-E1, and North Korean Hwasong-15-E1.
https://archive.vn/ZMV2m/1722c37be6c724c110e54b0896703914ad1ca5f3.jpg ; https://archive.vn/ZMV2m/4abcb58c99e70089537bbf2561318ccc3a165677/scr.png ; http://web.archive.org/web/20200922221456/https://i.imgur.com/2rK6Xri.jpg
▲ 4. Compare with the Indian sub-orbital launcher (TV).
How it’s going
https://archive.vn/ixxd2/df616e9d164a91ef3967d65943eac42c98cb8903.jpg ; https://archive.vn/ixxd2/175fa5dde3662df3f601ec11116b8e241bef9e5d/scr.png ; https://web.archive.org/web/20210125033519/https://static.theprint.in/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/BURNOL-696x392.jpg
▲ 5. Good ol' Burnol with compliment from Iran.
How it started
12:37 AM - 24 Jan 2021
Iran's space agency (ISA) chief Morteza Barari (@barari_ir) said that the manned space capsule developed by Iran Aerospace Research Institute (ARI) will be delivered to ISA by February 2021 and would be ready for sub-orbital launch by June.
https://web.archive.org/web/20210125031144/https://twitter.com/barari_ir/status/1353260686990860288
https://archive.vn/DjOAt
Iran's space agency (ISA) chief Morteza Barari (@barari_ir) said that the manned space capsule developed by Iran Aerospace Research Institute (ARI) will be delivered to ISA by February 2021 and would be ready for sub-orbital launch by June.
https://web.archive.org/web/20210125031144/https://twitter.com/barari_ir/status/1353260686990860288
https://archive.vn/DjOAt
https://archive.vn/iqOTv/5e7c647406ba4a5206c6ed30476831ea9ef83be1.jpg ; https://archive.vn/iqOTv/8a9d8dbdfc197a2593e9291ef852810e56a2b77c/scr.png ; https://web.archive.org/web/20210125031159/https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Ese_a74XcAArcdB?format=jpg&name=small ; https://twitter.com/barari_ir/status/1353260686990860288
▲ 3. Older drawing of the Iranian E1 manned space capsule.
https://archive.is/tEh0J/bccd82e269b4322a536d7d6bac20cccd55bbc086.jpg ; https://archive.is/tEh0J/a3d4371185b7c3379b17b3a8a0aa292f7c339d64/scr.png ; https://web.archive.org/web/20210125201943/https://i.imgur.com/HYrP2IU.jpg
▲ 2. Schematics of the sub-orbital flight mission of Iran's space agency (ISA) manned space capsule developed by Iran Aerospace Research Institute (ARI).
https://archive.fo/PKArh/2ef7fdb5343adda2c548ec1017147fab36fb9f45.jpg ; https://archive.vn/MBRpb/80b36c317b73ac7b14eed06787ffb56f30a05a5a/scr.png ; http://web.archive.org/web/20190816010736/https://i.imgur.com//ydQr5l3.jpg
▲ 3. U.S. Mercury-Redstone vs Iranian Safir-1D-E1, and North Korean Hwasong-15-E1.
https://archive.vn/ZMV2m/1722c37be6c724c110e54b0896703914ad1ca5f3.jpg ; https://archive.vn/ZMV2m/4abcb58c99e70089537bbf2561318ccc3a165677/scr.png ; http://web.archive.org/web/20200922221456/https://i.imgur.com/2rK6Xri.jpg
▲ 4. Compare with the Indian sub-orbital launcher (TV).
How it’s going
5:43 PM - 24 Jan 2021
And before India and Europe.
I don't want to say "oh shame, in several decades of space history we still haven't done it in Europe", but still, it hurts
https://web.archive.org/web/20210125032940/https://twitter.com/AstroRainbow/status/1353518742756585472
https://archive.vn/vwrHr
And before India and Europe.
I don't want to say "oh shame, in several decades of space history we still haven't done it in Europe", but still, it hurts
https://web.archive.org/web/20210125032940/https://twitter.com/AstroRainbow/status/1353518742756585472
https://archive.vn/vwrHr
https://archive.vn/ixxd2/df616e9d164a91ef3967d65943eac42c98cb8903.jpg ; https://archive.vn/ixxd2/175fa5dde3662df3f601ec11116b8e241bef9e5d/scr.png ; https://web.archive.org/web/20210125033519/https://static.theprint.in/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/BURNOL-696x392.jpg
▲ 5. Good ol' Burnol with compliment from Iran.