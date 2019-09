Iran's First GEO Remote Sensing Satellite

Putting 'sensing satellite' into orbit of 36,000 kms on agenda

Sep 14, 2019, 5:34 PMKhorramabad, Sept 14, IRNA - The head of Iran's Space Agency Morteza Barari said on Saturday that the launch of a sensing satellite in the orbit of 36,000 kilometers is on the agenda and three Iranian satellites will be ready to carry out the mission.Morteza Barari met with faculty and top startups in the province of Lorestan province on Saturday, and noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has reached a full cycle of space technology with the efforts of its youth, despite 40 years of sanctions....