It may look like a scene out of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon - but these Iranian women are practicing their moves in a bid to become highly-trained ninjas.They were pictured brandishing deadly weapons while performing back flips and gravity-defying stunts in Iran - where the specialist martial art of Ninjutsu is popular with female pupils.At this club which opened in 1989 and is based at the Jughin castle 25 miles outside of the capital Tehran there are 4,000 women in training to become kunoichi - female ninjas.They learn to climb and jump walls, hide in the mountains and 'slice the neck of a rival without making a sound'.+32In Iran, there are 4,000 women in training to become kunoichi - female ninjas. Here they are pictured practicing their moves in the desert+32This club at the Jughin castle opened in 1989 and tens of thousands of women have trained thereThe warriors also learn to climb and jump walls during their training - during which they wear 'ninja ranger' headbands+32The women also learn how to handle these enormous bladed weapons with extreme precision+32Sensei Akbar Faraji was the first to introduce ninjutsu to Iran when he set up the club 22 years ago - which now has 24,000 members+32+32During their training the warriors need to have extreme flexibility so they can pull off some of the more challenging moves+32The women are said to be so skilled that they can 'slice the neck of a rival without making a sound'+32Some of the poses look like scenes from the film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon - but they are actually highly-trained fighting warriors+32Ninjutsu instructor Fatima Muamer had previously said that the sport increasingly appeals to women as it helps maintain balance between the body and the mind'They learn to respect themselves - first to respect their existence and then the art that they are mastering.'Calmness is the most important lesson they learn.'Pupils at the school are taught to use dangerous weapons - including the bow, swords, nunchucks and shurikens - small traditional Japanese implements known as 'swords in the hand'.Sensei Akbar Faraji was the first to introduce ninjutsu to Iran when he set up the club 22 years ago - which now has 24,000 members.+32Iran has a mandatory Army conscription for men aged 18, but it is limited to 18 months service, so these kunoichi could prove very useful+32Pupils at the school are taught to use dangerous weapons - including the bow, swords, nunchucks and shurikens - small traditional Japanese implements known as 'swords in the hand'+32During their training the women perform back flips and gravity-defying stunts+32+32They also alternate between camouflage uniforms and traditional white martial arts outfits+32Ninjutsu instructor Fatima Muamer said that while the training teaches students how to fight, 'the most important lesson in ninjutsu is respect and humility'He said: 'In ninjutsu, we call men ninjas, while females are called kunoichi.'Being a ninja is about patience, tolerance, and fortitude. Literally it means the art of becoming invisible.'Ninjutsu, or martial arts in general, can be described as a medicine. Just like snake poison, despite the fact that it can be very dangerous, it can be a good antidote as well.'Ninjutsu is considered to be one of the deadliest martial art forms and is associated with covert agents and mercenaries specialising in unorthodox methods of war in Japan between 1185 and 1868.+32Sensei Akbar Faraji, who started the club in Iran decades ago, said: 'Being a ninja is about patience, tolerance, and fortitude. Literally it means the art of becoming invisible'+32They practice their moves in the searing heat of Iran - where temperatures can reach near to 70 degrees celsius+32Ninjutsu instructor Fatima Muamer said: 'They learn to respect themselves - first to respect their existence and then the art that they are mastering. Calmness is the most important lesson they learn'+32They wear long black boots and a martial arts belt while performing flips and other daring moves+32The women train in large groups at the school, which is based at the Jughin castle - 25 miles outside the capital Tehran+32Sensei Akbar Faraji added: 'Ninjutsu, or martial arts in general, can be described as a medicine. Just like snake poison, despite the fact that it can be very dangerous, it can be a good antidote as well'Mr Faraji added: 'The truth is that its lethal power is undeniable.'They learn to climb walls, jump walls and fences without being seen, to hide in the mountains and are capable of slicing the neck rival without making a sound.'I must be very sure that my students will not use the techniques of ninjutsu to hurt anyone or sneak into someone else's house.'