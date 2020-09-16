Iran’s Failed Foreign Policy: Dealing from a Position of Weakness

So many things wrong with this article. Firstly, the past decades have shown that Israel will not have peace based off international consensus as long as US unconditional diplomatic support and military support continues. No discussion here. So suggestion that there will be peace is fantasy, unless israel is forced to it won't happen. Therefore solution is nationally agreed upon resistsnce(diplomatic and militarily). That's for Palestinian people to discuss. Although recently Hamas won elections in Birzeit University. And Fatah then banned all university elections and detaind students at university. So Palestinians agree with Hamas position. Which is open to 67 border two state solution.



Also I don't get what this guy means by islamic jihad bing more violent. IslamicJihad will never take military action unless all Palestinian parties agree to it. And that's always in response to Israeli attacks. Never have they attacked unprovoked. Sometimes they take role of responding because Hamasis government and won't always risk war. What's violent is israel, dropping all its munitions supplies worth over 2.4$ billion on Gaza. And bombing get home after home and family after family with thousand pound bombs. The Israelis are the violent terrorists and the violent Israeli regime must be destroyed if we intend to rid region of evil.



Secondly, Irans approach to the I/P conflict is right. It's arab states which hinder its ability and potential in that regard. Arab states oppose arming Palestinians. No explanation has been given. If somebody tells me it won't bring results, well that's your opinion. That's not an explanation given by arab leaders. There has been no explanation, absolutely none from Arab governments. Besides emphasizing that PA is the legitimate govern,net over and over again. Arab states and Iran however have done good job calling on nuclear free ME. So Arab states have made efforts previously but in finding solution to conflict, besides Qatar, none really have a strategy. This is due to many reasons, lack of confidence, lack of cards to play, etc....



Now to Iran, iran inspired many Sunni Muslims early on in their revolution. Iran armd Bosnians under attack by Serbians and also armed Palestinians. This was when Iran was very respected and popular. Overtime, nationalist agenda began taking form which has brought about different direction in revolution. Today we see that policy in Arab world. It is more complex than we think though. However I won't get into that, Iranians understand our disagreements on those issues and particularly my views on them. I don't hate Iran as some may do. There are aspects of Irans polciies I commend. But they're becomig less and less as we move on future.



What is the case though, is Iran only appeals to certain group of Muslims today as opposed to both Sunnis and Shias in past. As in general, some Sunnis like Palestinians still look up to Iran. In Arab world, there is badly needed transformation in leadership. The younger generation has to take over. Arab world needs more proactive and high aiming leadership. One that understands concerns of Arab youths. Not traditional leadership which relies too much on being laid back and depending on the US.