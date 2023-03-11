Iran's Exports to Iraq Exceeds $8 Billion in 11 Months​

TEHRAN (FNA)- The value of Iran's exports to Iraq exceeded $8 billion in the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2021-February 20, 2022), Chairman of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce Yahya Al-Es'haq announced."This year, imports from Iraq have reached about $2 billion, while last year the value of our imports from that country was about $140 million to $150 million," the Iranian official said.He pointed out that exports to Iran are expected to exceed $9 billion by the end of the year from the current $8.2 billion."Iraq has a lot of possibilities and given that its modernization and reconstruction is underway, it will be the largest country for us in terms of investment, development and trade for the next 15 years," Al Es'haq added.Referring to the need to connect Shalamcheh in Iran to Basra in Iraq through railway, Al Es’haq said the launch of this railway line can also link Iran to Syria and Oman.Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi has said that his government pursues the policy of broadening relations with the neighboring countries.