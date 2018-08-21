Iran’s export to Pakistan up by 66% in first four months

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – The value of export to Pakistan in the first four months of current [Iranian calendar] year 1397 (March 21 – July 22) has grown 66 percent compared to same period last year, said Iranian commercial attaché in Pakistan.Mahmoud Haji Yousefipour Iran’s export to Pakistan valued at $377 million in the in the first four month of current year compared to $227 million in the same period last year, which shows a 66 percent growth.The exports of Iranian date and chocolate to Pakistan have increased 633 and 276 percent in the aforementioned period, reaching $12 million and $7.3 million respectively.Bitumen, petroleum, light oils, pistachios, chocolate, liquid propane and liquid hydrocarbons are among main exports of Iran to the Southeastern neighboring country.Great development for Iran and Pakistan.