  • Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Iran’s export to Pakistan up by 66% in first four months

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by 2800, Aug 21, 2018 at 3:10 AM.

  1. Aug 21, 2018 at 3:10 AM #1
    2800

    2800 SENIOR MEMBER

    Iran's export to Pakistan up by 66% in first four months

    [​IMG]

    TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – The value of export to Pakistan in the first four months of current [Iranian calendar] year 1397 (March 21 – July 22) has grown 66 percent compared to same period last year, said Iranian commercial attaché in Pakistan.

    Mahmoud Haji Yousefipour Iran’s export to Pakistan valued at $377 million in the in the first four month of current year compared to $227 million in the same period last year, which shows a 66 percent growth.

    The exports of Iranian date and chocolate to Pakistan have increased 633 and 276 percent in the aforementioned period, reaching $12 million and $7.3 million respectively.

    Bitumen, petroleum, light oils, pistachios, chocolate, liquid propane and liquid hydrocarbons are among main exports of Iran to the Southeastern neighboring country.

    https://en.mehrnews.com/news/136944/Iran-s-export-to-Pakistan-up-by-66-in-first-four-months

    Great development for Iran and Pakistan. :coffee:
     
  2. Aug 21, 2018 at 3:22 AM #2
    BRAVO_

    BRAVO_ FULL MEMBER

    Today Pakistani Railway minster Sheikh Rasheed offered iran to participate in construction of new as well as repair of existent Railway track connecting Iran and Pakistan because every year many Pakistanis visits Iran for holly places further to boost trade ties this track will provide iran an access to China and india, minister also said that incase of Iranian contribution their cost will be returned through share in over all profit ...... any idea what would be irnaian answer ??????
     
  3. Aug 21, 2018 at 3:58 AM #3
    2800

    2800 SENIOR MEMBER

    Not possible to predict....
     
  4. Aug 21, 2018 at 4:50 AM #4
    Umair Nawaz

    Umair Nawaz ELITE MEMBER

    What about Pakistan's export to Iran? has that increased as well? we r more interested in that.
     
