Iran's drones vs missiles vs aircrafts

I want to compare Iranian drones (Arash-2/Shahed-136) with Iranian ballistic missiles and combat aircrafts.

One Shahed-136 (50kg warhead) costs 20.000$ and one Arash-2 (150kg warhead) probably costs 70.000$

30.000 Arash-2 drones * 70.000$ + 70.000 Shahed 136 drones * 20.000$ ==3,5 bln dollars for 100.000 drones delivering 8.000.000 kg of payload (8000 tons of payload)


For comparison one Pershing II (1770km range) cost 4mln$ in 1986 and using inflation calculator it is equal to 10mln dollars in 2021 dollars....Iran produces missiles on a larger scale and production inputs in Iran are much cheaper than in US, so I assume one Iranian Khaybarshekan missile (1450km range) costs around 3,5mln$ per unit.....If so, with 3,5bln dollars Iran can buy 1000 Khaybarshekan missiles delivering only 500.000kg of payload (500tons)

So with 3,5bln$ you can buy 100.000 Arash-2/Shahed-136 drones delivering 8000tons of payload OR only 1000 Khaybarshekans delivering only 500tons of payload...Which is better?


Ballistic missiles are better than drones, because they are very difficult to intercept, but nearly 20% of missiles fail in flight and they are very expensive. On the other hand drones can be spoofed by GPS jammers. But even if 6,25% of those 100.000 drones hit their targets, they will still deliver the same 500 tons as 1000 Khaybarshekans...

For another comparison assuming one Su-35 costs 80mln dollars with spare parts...you can buy only 43 Su-35 with 3,5bln$, compared to 100.000 drones or 1000 ballistic missiles.

One Su-35 can carry 4tons of bombs per sortie...So each of the 43 Su-35 must make 46 sorties to deliver 8000 tons of payload that 100.000 drones can deliver.-------but will these 43 Su-35s survive long enough to make 46 sorties if they will have to operate against an enemy that has powerful air defense network like Israel or Saudi Arabia?

So what is your opinion?

If you have 3,5bln dollars.....

will you buy 100.000 Arash-2/Shahed 136 drones (8000tons of payload)

OR 1000 Khaybarshekan missiles (500tons of payload)

OR 43 Su-35s that might not survive long enough in a full scale war?

Also your opinion on whether Israel or Saudi Arabia can survive 100.000 drone strikes on their military and civilian infrastructure?
 
We can make a similar comparison with tanks and helicopters.

Russia was the 2nd most powerful military in the world with a military budget of 65bln$ and Ukraine was a third world military with a budget of 5bln$

Russia had 3000 tanks and 3000 IFVs and APCs, while Ukraine was supplied with tens of thousands of NLAWs and Javelins....and we saw how this played out...Russian conventional forces were decimated and Russia lost 50% of its tank fleet

One Leopard 2A6 costs 16mln dollars.

For comparison one NLAW costs 17.000 dollars and one Kornet ATGM missile costs 30.000$

It is not just advanced ATGMs that threaten existence of the tank as a weapon...it's also emerging tactical loitering munitions like Switchblade, Lancet or Israeli HERO family loitering munitions----currently these loitering munitions have weak anti-tank capability, but we can assume they can develop anti-tank capability in the near future.

How 16mln dollar tank can survive against not just cheap advanced ATGMs, but also against cheap loitering munitions attacking from a long distance at the top of the tank.

For 16mln dollar price of Leopard 2A6 you can buy 940 NLAWs, OR 533 Kornet ATGMs or Javelin ATGMs or probably 320 Lancet loitering munitions...Just look at Ukraine war---do you think one tank like Leopard 2A6 can survive against that arsenal of ATGMs and loitering munitions?---probably this is the end of the era of tanks.

Same with helicopters.

One Ka-52 or Mi-28 attack helicopter costs 17mln dollars (the price of 280 Igla MANPADs) and when Russia sent its helicopters into Ukraine many were shot down showing little utility. In Afghanistan mujahedeen downed 358 Soviet helicopters using Stinger MANPADs

This war showed that when helicopters enter the area with large concentration of MANPADs helicopters become useless and when tanks enter the area with large concentration of ATGMs (and in the future-loitering munitions) they also become expensive useless pieces of metal.

So probably, Iran and other countries should think twice before spending their defense dollars on tanks and helicopters instead of drones, ATGMs and loitering munitions.
 
I will go with Su-35 package
I can defend my land from air strikes,and on need,i will be able to strike back at enemy

So it's a complete defense-offence package.
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:
I will go with Su-35 package
I can defend my land from air strikes,and on need,i will be able to strike back at enemy

So it's a complete defense-offence package.
Regarding defense-offence package

You can defend you skies cheaper with air defense systems like Ukraine does and by targeting enemy air bases with those 100.000 drones-----and with that many drones you can devastate your enemy more effectively than with 43 Su-35 which might not even penetrate enemy's air space due to enemy's air defenses...(like how it happens in Ukraine)

And these 43 Su-35 might not survive for long especially when we are talking about potential US-Iran war

Probably development of a drone in the 20.000$ - 70.000$ price range is a game changer that allows deployment of tens of thousands of such drones with serious implications.
 
A fighter aircraft operates for about 40 years and its cost is about twice the purchase price of the aircraft.
Thus the total cost of 43 Su-35s is only $175 million per year.

Even if a shahed-136 could be built for $50,000 (unlikely, but in other countries it would cost close to $1 million).
Using the same cost, the number of shahed-136s procured per year would be only 3,500.

For example, we know from lot no. that Iran manufactures 2,000 ATGMs per year of TOW and kornet, respectively.
This cost alone is $160 million (the price of Iranian industrial products is no different from other countries).
(The price of Iranian industrial products is not different from that of other countries.) In other words, Iran is spending only that much for the Su-35.

It is also hard to believe that Iran has allocated less money for the kamikaze drone than it has for ATGM.
In other words, they would have already spent more on the kamikaze drone than they spent on the Su-35 purchase.
 

