Iran's drones vs missiles vs aircrafts

We can make a similar comparison with tanks and helicopters.



Russia was the 2nd most powerful military in the world with a military budget of 65bln$ and Ukraine was a third world military with a budget of 5bln$



Russia had 3000 tanks and 3000 IFVs and APCs, while Ukraine was supplied with tens of thousands of NLAWs and Javelins....and we saw how this played out...Russian conventional forces were decimated and Russia lost 50% of its tank fleet



One Leopard 2A6 costs 16mln dollars.



For comparison one NLAW costs 17.000 dollars and one Kornet ATGM missile costs 30.000$



It is not just advanced ATGMs that threaten existence of the tank as a weapon...it's also emerging tactical loitering munitions like Switchblade, Lancet or Israeli HERO family loitering munitions----currently these loitering munitions have weak anti-tank capability, but we can assume they can develop anti-tank capability in the near future.



How 16mln dollar tank can survive against not just cheap advanced ATGMs, but also against cheap loitering munitions attacking from a long distance at the top of the tank.



For 16mln dollar price of Leopard 2A6 you can buy 940 NLAWs, OR 533 Kornet ATGMs or Javelin ATGMs or probably 320 Lancet loitering munitions...Just look at Ukraine war---do you think one tank like Leopard 2A6 can survive against that arsenal of ATGMs and loitering munitions?---probably this is the end of the era of tanks.



Same with helicopters.



One Ka-52 or Mi-28 attack helicopter costs 17mln dollars (the price of 280 Igla MANPADs) and when Russia sent its helicopters into Ukraine many were shot down showing little utility. In Afghanistan mujahedeen downed 358 Soviet helicopters using Stinger MANPADs



This war showed that when helicopters enter the area with large concentration of MANPADs helicopters become useless and when tanks enter the area with large concentration of ATGMs (and in the future-loitering munitions) they also become expensive useless pieces of metal.



So probably, Iran and other countries should think twice before spending their defense dollars on tanks and helicopters instead of drones, ATGMs and loitering munitions.