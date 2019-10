The Iran Aviation Industries Organisation Kowsar-88 Yasin was officially revealed to public. The aircraft has made its first flight, most probably on 15 October 2019.



The Yasin was already shown in April 2017 and was then planned for a first flight mid-2018. A scheduled five year test-programma is reported, with service entry around 2023. The aircraft is powerd by two J90s, better known as the General Electric J85s, and used in the F-5.



The Yasin is expected to be purchased by the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) as their advanced jet trainer and light attack aircraft. In 2017, the IRIAF said they wanted fifty aircraft When ordered, the aircraft will replace the F-5Bs. But, as many projects within Iran, its doubtful if this will happen.



