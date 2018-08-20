/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Iran's Central Bank to dump Dollar and use Yuan

Discussion in 'Iranian Defence Forum' started by BHarwana, Aug 20, 2018 at 10:16 PM.

    BHarwana

    BHarwana

    undertakerwwefan

    undertakerwwefan

    Better late than never.
     
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan

    Mmmm. What have been saying about China and Iran? If the latter is serious in hedging against a belligerant USA the best place to tie your anchor is China. That is not to say you become immune but it gives you maximum cover that you can get in the present time.

    Certainly not India.

    @Serpentine
    @AmirPatriot
     
    Ghareeb_Da_Baal

    Ghareeb_Da_Baal

    How does this work and what is the benefit & how is it derived?
    I am economically challenged lol!
     
    BHarwana

    BHarwana

    It is very simple Petro dollar lost 30% of its value and there is a new thing now called Petro Yuan.
     
    rambro

    rambro

    When u deal in petro dollar/USD in any trade, US regime takes a cut.

    What do they use the money for ? Well, lets just say we are all guilty in funding their warmongering adventures everywhere.
     
