Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei taunted President Donald Trump after the U.S. leader's warning that Tehran will be held "fully responsible for lives lost" after the storming of the American embassy in Iraq.Washington has accused Iran of orchestrating the attack on its embassy compound in Baghdad. The attackers were demonstrating against unilateral U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria that killed more than two dozen fighters belonging to the Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah.The Americans blamed Kataib Hezbollah for a rocket attack that killed a Pentagon contractor and injured several U.S. service members and Iraqi personnel at an Iraqi military base in Kirkuk. On Tuesday, violent protests rocked the U.S. Embassy in Iraq over the airstrikes.In a statement reported by Iranian state media, Khamenei accused the Trump administration of "taking revenge" on Kataib Hezbollah "for defeating ISIS," an extremist militant group he falsely accused the U.S. of creating."The Iranian government, the Iranian nation, and I strongly condemn the US's malice,"and secondly, If you were logical—which you're not—you'd see that your crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan... have made nations hate you."If the Islamic Republic decides to challenge and fight, it will do so unequivocally. We're not after wars, but we strongly defend the Iranian nation's interests, dignity and glory. If anyone threatens that, we will unhesitatingly confront and strike them."A State Department spokesman told Newsweek that the situation around the embassy has improved and that the Iraqi government had deployed security services to protect the U.S. diplomatic mission.Most of the individuals protesting have left the immediate area, the spokesman said. Though the situation around the perimeter had calmed significantly the security posture remains heightened, they added.On Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted a statement: "Our first priority is the safety and security of U.S. personnel. The United States has acted quickly, prudently, and decisively, taking additional security measures to address threats to American diplomats and facilities in Baghdad."The attack today was orchestrated by terrorists – Abu Mahdi al Muhandis and Qays al-Khazali – and abetted by Iranian proxies – Hadi al Amari and Faleh al-Fayyad. All are pictured below outside our embassy."Today's attack against the U.S. Embassy should not be confused with the legitimate efforts of the Iraqi protestors who have been in the streets since October working for the people of Iraq to end the corruption exported there by the Iranian regime."