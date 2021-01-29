Iran's ASATs | News and Discussions

Galactic Penguin SST
The U.S. Space Threat To Iran
1. The U.S. DEW Programs During The Cold War
2. The U.S. 42'000 Starlinks
2.1 Star Wars V2.0
2.2. U.S. Internet of Military Things (IoMT) warfare
2.3. U.S. Counter-insurgency warfare
2.4. U.S. Pyrohurricane WMD
3. Iran's ASAT options
1. The U.S. DEW Programs During The Cold War
The concept of Adaptive Optics (A.O.) was first proposed in a 1953 paper by astronomer Horace Babcock.
In the late 1960's and early 1970's, the U.S. military and aerospace communities built the first significant adaptive optics systems to target laser on orbiting satellites from the ground.
In the 1973s, the USAF Airborne Laser Laboratory (ALL), a modified NKC-135A aircraft, was the first test platform for airborne High Energy Laser (HEL) research.
Its carbon dioxide gas dynamic laser power output was 480 kW at 10,6 μm, able to direct a heat flux density of 100 W/cm² on a 1 km target, such as AIM-9 missiles and drones.
Lacking an Adaptive Optics system, the ALL was limited by atmospheric turbulence.
In 1984, the Space Based Laser (SBL) program was cancelled due to technological and political difficulties.
With a range of 4'000 km (up to 12'000 km), a spot size of 0.3 to 1.0 meter at focus, this orbital combat system would have weighted 35 tons and orbited at 800-1'300 km altitude. With an orbit inclination of 40°, giving a coverage per satellite of about a tenth of the earth's surface, thus requiring a 20 satellites configuration for global world coverage.
The 8 meter mirror is segmented so that it can be folded inside a launch vehicle and unfurled in orbit like flower petals.
Its deuterium-fluoride laser at 2.7 mm would have produced an 5-10 MW output.
Ground 100 kW weapons also exist, such as the High Energy Laser Tactical Vehicle Demonstrator (HEL TVD) program managed by the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command’s (USASMDC/ARSTRAT).
The HEL TVD is designed to counter drones, rockets, artillery, and mortars (C-RAM/UAS).
The high energy laser system represents very low operating costs, as it requires only fuel to complete its mission, with an average cost per kill of approximately $30. There is no ordnance logistics burden, as with conventional weapons.
https://archive.vn/AjR65/d8dba78f4acb8f449724fc2278da1b53ea7b693e.jpg ; https://archive.vn/AjR65/74c567ed69cb05a8445c97e5657118ed44c91cd1/scr.png ; http://web.archive.org/web/20190722...m/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/hel-tvd_1021.jpg ; https://archive.fo/AjR65/d8dba78f4acb8f449724fc2278da1b53ea7b693e.jpg ; https://defense-update.com/20190515_hel-tvd-2.html
▲ 1. Team Dynetics 100kW-class high energy laser contract for U.S. Army. May 2019
Of course, these tactical ranges will need to be extended to several hundred of km to several thousand of km, in order to be useful from LEO. The aperture of the optics will also needed to be increased to decametric size. Aperture of 2.4 m optics and above have been orbited such as the Program 1010.
Thus the need of and uprated powerplant. Nuclear energy is the best option for this electric driven laser, keeping in mind that there is no oxygen for fuel generated electricity in earth orbit.
The U.S. fission space reactor SP-100, although cancelled, could provide 100 kW electric power, with as little as 140 kg of Uranium 235, and a reactor mass of 5.42 tons.
http://web.archive.org/web/20190803145518if_/http://ipic.su/img/img7/fs/U.1564844096.jpg ; https://archive.fo/czvrr/ea1c7e73d369a58c4fd9ea4022d375b43d2e88d4.jpg
▲ 2. The U.S. SP-100 fission space reactor can generate 100 kW electric power.
In comparison, the four sets of arrays of the International Space Station (I.S.S.) are capable of generating 84 to 120 kilowatts of electricity. Each of the eight solar arrays is 112 feet long by 39 feet wide. A solar array's wingspan of 240 feet (73 meters).
The Falcon-Heavy can deliver payloads of 63 tons into LEO. Payload fairing can house a payload of 12 m long 4.6 m diameter cylinder with 5 more meters on top but with decreased conical diameter thus totalling 17 m.
Enough for any large truck-sized DEW module.
The U.S. has demonstrated its ability to deploy complex array of military satellites, such as the NOSS triplets and the GPS global navigation satellite system (GNSS) program.
To operate these space DEW, under the proposal approved by President Trump in May 2019, the U.S. Space Force would be organized under the Department of the Air Force.
2. The U.S. 42'000 Starlinks
• SpaceX Space Transportation Systems enables the deployment of the Starlink Orbital Satellite Array with 42'000 orbital platforms and its continuous upkeep, with the reusable VTVL Falcon 9 series rockets, and above.
Starlink is obviously totally misunderstood therefore overlooked by the world's leaders and masses, as this Trojan Horse is working 100% according to the U.S.' plan to fool the feeble-minded.
As of July 2020, 100% of the world headlines are dedicated to the COVID-19 smokescreen, unleashed on purpose by the U.S. to distract the world masses from the current Starlink weapon system build-up.
This is obviously a replay of the Cold War era classic, known as Project Azorian that used the purpose-built ship Hughes Glomar Explorer to retrieve secret codebooks and a R-21 nuclear missile on a sunken Soviet submarine from the Pacific Ocean floor in 1974 and under the cover of mining manganese nodules from the sea floor.
Today, the Project Azorian is replaced by the Starlink Program, the mining of manganese nodule by the 5G internet service, the ship Hughes Glomar Explorer by the Falcon-9 rocket, the billionaire businessman Howard Hughes by billionaire businessman Elon Musk.
And as a goal, the Soviet secret codebooks and a R-21 nuclear missile are replaced by the introduction of one of the the most advanced secret warfare of the U.S. since 1950s.
This weapon system is so versatile that few have really realized its full scope:
•First its overt active application, as advertised, apparently just an innocent civilian simple internet service with worldwide coverage.
•Then its real covert passive application, as a tool to eavesdrop on every nation worldwide, by collecting passively all cellular communication signals, and those from any electronic devices such as CCTV, digital camera, etc.
•Another covert active application, is the use when combined in synthetic aperture mode, to obtain high resolution microwave imagery made possible by a synthetic orbital array extending over several hundreds of kilometers baseline (500 km to 1000 km), that can scan all interior buildings, including humans. The Starlink platforms are indeed fitted with inter-satellite laser links, making possible the accurate ranging and timing needed in the positioning of this array.
• When Quantum Computers are used to process all the Petabytes harvested 24/7/365 by the array of 42'000 Starlink satellites, from all the cellphone base stations on Earth, and decipher then analyse, then combined with the high resolution microwave imagery obtained through the synthetic orbital array, it gives the U.S. military the God's Eye view capability.
•For offensive covert active operation, it is even possible to jam electronics of a target.
•For offensive covert active operation, the lower intensity microwave beams can be directed against biological targets, causing cancerous tissues that could later metastases, and ending with a death looking natural. But this mode requires a long 'treatment' period.
•For offensive covert active operation, the microwave beams can kill instantly with the high intensity output. Similar to a sniper strike.
•For offensive overt active operation, during a full scale war, where secrecy is no longer required, massive attacks are possible, with large use of the beam steering and beam forming mode, entire infantry divisions could be wiped out in a matter of minutes.
•For offensive overt active operation, it enables the age of the Internet of Military Things (IoMT) warfare
•In addition, it has even more powerful military applications, as the materialization of the U.S. Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) missile defense system intended to protect the United States from attack by ballistic strategic nuclear weapons.
2.1 Star Wars V2.0
The Starlink dual-use civilian-military all solar-powered Megawatt-level space-based orbital microwaves (12 GHz-75 GHz) DEW platform project was officially launched in 2018, and its total mass of 3'120 tons requires the use of multiple powerful Falcon-9 launches.
To finally circumvent all the previous challenges of power output (at least 10 MW per target strike), range (no more than 550 km from target), mass (totaling 700 tons made of 20 platform of 35 tons), heat flux density (100 W/cm²), spot size at focus (0.3-1.0 m), the Starlink program has simply multiplied the number of platforms to 12'000 units for the first phase of its planned deployment.
Each satellites with a mass of 260 kg, and powered by solar panels, are fitted with four powerful phased array antenna thus enabling to track targets with beam steering and beam forming.
The total orbited mass exceeds 7 times that of the previous 1984 SBL concept.
To allow the weapon system to engage more ground targets, the phase two and three will add 15'000 more platforms each, up to a total of 42'000 within years.
It is by combining the beams of each platforms, that the critical threshold of 100 W/cm² heat flux density at focus point can be achieved. This staggering 42'000 number of platform is not an overkill but is really needed to compensate for all the losses due to external atmospheric conditions, line of sight, etc.
By looking at a very crude estimation of the number of platforms that will have a line of sight of 550 km range at any point of the earth (excluding the polar regions), at any time 24/7/365, the number reaches 170.
This estimate was made by loading all the official orbital elements or Two Line Element Set (TLE) available online and published by the the U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
But this Master Catalogue only comprises 25'000 tracked orbital objects.
We counted manually 340 satellites over the horizon at an elevation above 50 degree, that is within the 550 km range.
Of course the Starlink satellites are only orbiting in LEO not in GEO nor in HEO.
http://archive.is/4Z9C5/d9ee0415426f4b81317e94684e7eee9e83e9f6b3.jpg ; https://archive.is/4Z9C5/a1043a8b0d8234833ae4bd4cf877815ec3f97ef4/scr.png ; http://web.archive.org/web/20200611081949/https://i.imgur.com/1WWVKjr.jpg
▲ 3. Number of platforms that have a line of sight of 550 km range at any point of the earth (excluding the polar regions), at any time: for a 25'000 array, no less than 340 satellites over the horizon at an elevation above 50 degree.
The total number of platforms of a completed Starlink array of 42'000 satellites within striking range of any point on earth reaches therefore 1190.
This means that each of the 1190 satellites within striking range would have to beam 8'400 W output for a total combined 10 MW to the ground target, largely enough to reach a heat flux density of above 100 W/cm² threshold, thus ensuring an instant kill of any soft target.
While these ground targets are subjected to weather conditions, the interception of ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ones (ICBM) are even made all-weather since the missiles would reach the higher altitudes above the layers of clouds and even rise into space.
The use of composite material such as carbon fibers in modern rocket casings renders ballistic missiles specially vulnerable to the Starlink strikes.
In a sense, Trump is about to finally complete the 1980's SDI initiative of President Reagan known as Star Wars, breaking the Mutual Destruction Doctrine (MAD) imposed by the Russians and that had prevailed since the Cold War era, making the deterrence of the Russian nuclear arsenal totally irrelevant in the 21th century, as well as the still in the making of the Iranians.
2.2. U.S. Internet of Military Things (IoMT) warfare
Tesla Electric Automotive Industries is simply completing the U.S. military's triad of Aerial UAVs, Underwater UUVs, and Naval Unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) with the 4th ground platform counterparts. This means armies of robotic infantry once HALO (high altitude – low opening, often called a HALO jump) paradropped in remote enemy territory insertion point will not be constrained to advance by walking on their two or four legs (i.e. the logistic robotic mules), but will be able to rush at great speed on board TESLA self-driving electric wheeled combat vehicles, paradropped along the robotic infantry units. This is paramount as refueling will not be available, and a continuous electric recharging of the batteries in real time via the orbital Starlink satellite array will ensure weeks of field operation.
Self-driving infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) will carry the robots, while accompanying Self-driving self-propelled artillery systems (SPA), Self-driving self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG), Self-driving Self-Propelled Anti-Tank Guided Missile System (SPATGM), Self-driving Tank Destroyer (SPTD) will provide additional firepower needed to defeat any enemy opposition when proceeding toward the designated target.
More fire support such as bunker busters will naturally be available with swarms of accompanying stealth UAVs evolving up to the Near-Space altitude, and all connected and controlled through Internet of Military Things (IoMT) satlinks.
Finally, self-driving robotic wheeled lasers are now available to these U.S. expeditionary forces.
Indeed, the capacity to recharge in real-time via the Starlink Orbital Satellite Array make field lasers possible for the first time in history!
Real-time recharging of batteries
https://archive.vn/NKMD4/5d573c5c6c9b3bf72bff9cb6716dc85c31a9ece5.png ; https://archive.vn/NKMD4/9d530d0538ce675593ab09fa47fde86c1d40d15d/scr.png ; http://web.archive.org/web/20201213045502/https://i.imgur.com/gPQz2GT.png
▲ 4. Monsters of Man (2020): Videomancy of future robotic armies of the U.S. military. January 2021.
Boston Dynamics robot dance party for New Year
17,541,992 views•Dec 29, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fn3KWM1kuAw
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1344789447028703235 ; http://web.archive.org/web/20210101210858/https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1344789447028703235 ; https://archive.vn/w51Ti
Future robotic armies of the U.S. military are now made possible, with the game-changing classified information that few among the public are aware of:
This official information is pivotal, as the autonomy is the factor that makes the field operation of a fully robotic platoon of very limited use in the field:
Again, power plant limiting the use to 60 minutes, as claimed.
But the reality is that civilian products such as Boston Dynamics' ATLAS are far behind the military classified ones!
Indeed, the best batteries are known and used only by the U.S. army, this pushes the autonomy limits over several hours if not days.
Still, this would not suffice in a real military campaign including the infiltration of the platoon, combat operations and exfiltration that would span over several days or weeks.
And here again the U.S. Starlink Orbital Weapon System as the missing link, that enables the deployment of fully robotic armies in the field for lengthy military campaign.
The constellation of satellites provides such a coverage that it is possible to recharge the batteries of every single combatant robotic units in real-time as if they where simply plugged to the main electricity grid.
Solar rays are simply converted to electricity by the solar panels of each of the 42'000 orbital Starlink satellites. The electricity is then converted into microwave waveband beams then steered and focused by the phased array antennas on each robots' charging pods.
This ensures a continuous supply of electricity. Only deep underground operations would stop them from receiving real-time recharging, but the batteries would allow hours of autonomy. The inclusion of dedicated "medic" robotic unit that carries extra pack of batteries and spare parts for such situation would also come in handy.
Finally real-time continuous recharging of batteries are not limited to ground platforms, wheeled or bipedal robotic vehicles, but Aerial robotic vehicle can also be powered for extended missions.
https://archive.vn/NNvOr/80decb7e787e533cf3c9d8dac4cffa41193fbbc9.jpg ; https://archive.vn/NNvOr/50d5e9d02e7687c0478c4d07eb164f468c256372/scr.png ; https://web.archive.org/web/20210121150540/https://i.imgur.com/eN060rg.jpg
▲ 5. OUTSIDE THE WIRE 2021: videomancy of U.S. wheeled self-driving vehicle and robotic armies.
2.3. U.S. Counter-insurgency warfare
If listening a hundred words are not worth a look, then it is even more true that watching a thousand image frames are not worth a good computer simulation game.
For this purpose, here a sneak peek at a future Modification (MOD) based on the counter-insurgency simulator video game 2019 Rebel Inc: Escalation from Ndemic Creations, the same developer of the famous 2016 pandemic simulator called Plague Inc: Evolved.
The MOD will not be be made available before the alpha version of the game is released, with modding tools and dedicated upload sections on steam. This means at least after several more updates and DLCs from the current unpolished beta version.
“百闻不如一见,百见不如一玩”。
Listening a hundred words are not worth a look, A hundred looks are not worth a simulation game.
- Neo-Chinese proverb
Base Stations and Starlink MOD V1.0 (6 JUNE 2020)
Ideas and Feedback:
To the Ndemic Creations game developer, after several run with the game REBEL INC: ESCALATION, an Afghanistan pacification simulator (read counter-insurgency) quite unique in its kind, it was with great regret to see that the modelization totally overlooked the cellphone 3G/4G base stations' obvious eavesdropping function.
This MOD proposes to fix it, bringing the pacification of war-torn regions to a new higher stage. In a nutshell, a real game ender. Literally.
Starlink COVID-19 MOD V1.0a (9th JUNE 2020)
Small update, fusioning this 2019 counter-insurgency simulator Rebel Inc: Escalation with the previous 2016 pandemic simulator Plague Inc: Evolved, both from the same developer Ndemic Creations.
Adding COVID-19 as a powerful game ender in modern 21th century counter-insurgency warfare.
Infrastructure Discussions:
Telecoms 1
Description: Establish infrastructure to provide 3g networks and basic internet services.
Effect: Significantly increases Support Level. Becomes significantly more effective as completed in more zones.
Military effect: Provides 33% eavesdropping capacity in urban area. Insurgency activity -25% in urban area.
Telecoms 2 (Prerequisite: Telecoms 1)
Description: Expand upon telecommunication infrastructure to provide reliable internet access and 4g coverage.
Effect: Significantly increases Support Level. Becomes significantly more effective as complete in more zones.
Military effect: Provides 66% eavesdropping capacity in urban area. Insurgency activity -50% in urban area.
Telecoms 3 (Prerequisite: Telecoms 2)
Description: Expand upon telecommunication infrastructure to provide reliable internet access and 5g coverage.
Effect: Significantly increases Support Level. Becomes significantly more effective as complete in more zones.
Military effect: Provides 100% eavesdropping capacity in urban area. Insurgency activity -100% in urban area.
Starlink 1 (Prerequisite: Telecoms 3)
Description: Add 12'000 Starlink satellites. Expand upon telecommunication infrastructure to provide reliable internet access and 5g coverage in remote area.
Effect: Significantly increases Support Level. Becomes significantly more effective as complete in more orbital shells.
Military effect: Provides 50% eavesdropping capacity in rural area. Insurgency activity -50% in rural area.
Starlink 2 (Prerequisite: Starlink 1)
Description: Add 15'000 Starlink satellites. Expand upon telecommunication infrastructure to provide reliable internet access and 5g coverage in remote area.
Effect: Significantly increases Support Level. Becomes significantly more effective as complete in more orbital shells.
Military effect: Provides 100% eavesdropping capacity in rural area, 50% eavesdropping capacity in remote area (mountains, deserts). Insurgency activity -100% in rural area, -50% in remote area.
Starlink 3 (Prerequisite: Starlink 2)
Description: Add 15'000 Starlink satellites. Expand upon telecommunication infrastructure to provide reliable internet access and 5g coverage in remote area.
Effect: Significantly increases Support Level. Becomes significantly more effective as complete in more orbital shells.
Military effect: Provides 100% eavesdropping capacity in remote area (mountains, deserts), add cumulative 50% eavesdropping capacity in dense forests. Insurgency activity -100% in remote area, add cumulative -50% in dense forests.
COVID-19 I (Prerequisite: Starlink 1)
Description: Unleashes a powerful pandemic outbreak. The best cover for increasing state control on private communications and restricting individual freedom of movements.
Effect: Nationwide lockdown, temporary effect can only last up to 6 months. Significantly decreases economic income. Significantly decreases Support Level.
Military effect: Provides 100% eavesdropping capacity in urban area, 50% eavesdropping capacity in rural area, 25% eavesdropping capacity in remote area (mountains, deserts). Insurgency activity -100% in urban area, -75% in rural area, -50% in remote area (mountains, deserts).
COVID-19 II (Prerequisite: COVID-19 I)
Description: Post-pandemic measures. The best cover for cementing the increased monolithic state control on private communications and movements.
Effect: Mandatory tracing apps for all cellphones. Mandatory individual QR code for entering any building, facility and highway. Significantly increases Support Level. Effect last for ever.
Military effect: Provides 100% eavesdropping capacity in urban area, 100% eavesdropping capacity in rural area, 100% eavesdropping capacity in remote area (mountains, deserts), add cumulative 50% eavesdropping capacity in dense forests. Insurgency activity -100% in urban area, -100% in rural area, -100% in remote area (mountains, deserts), add cumulative -50% in dense forests.
http://archive.is/g8L3s/1734fb98476c320591cf3bb8d23ecf96725344e4.jpg ; https://archive.is/g8L3s/d49076702b78b057fba7f1e493d2a2e6d09b1166/scr.png ; http://web.archive.org/web/20200609043149/https://i.imgur.com/ZBFnv5w.jpg
▲ 22. Civilian initiatives. With new Telecoms 3, Starlink 1, Starlink, Starlink 3, COVID-19 I and COVID-19 II.
2.4. U.S. Pyrohurricane WMD
Used to destroy entire nations, as first devised by the Empire of Japan back in 1944.
Initially meant to burn in one single bombing run over the the U.S. continent, starting from Canada and heading southward, with the uses of the FUGOs stratospheric airships' directed energy rays, all forests, fields, wooden structures, warehouses, and industrial zones with anything flammable.
The ability to ignite everything that is flammable within a nation and all in under a few minutes, would cause the separate fires to finally merge and form a gigantic pyrohurricane.
The fire-triggered thunderstorms technically known as pyrocumulonimbus clouds, or “pyroCbs” would shoot black smoke and carbon high into the lower stratosphere, spewing noxious gases to the surviving inhabitants, killing civilian, military and all the livestock alike.
As an extension, though only a theoretical option, Starlink provide the U.S. military with a new form of Samson Option, superseding the defunct and obsolete nuclear Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) of the Cold War era, with this time no risk of ballistic missile retaliatory strike from the adversary, at the only exception of China, the only other superpower with its own Star Wars deployed in space by 2030.
The ability of the U.S. military to treat all continents simultaneously would cause a game end. Humankind could be basically wiped out.
Not only for all adversaries (Russia, Iran, Cuba, Syria, etc) but also destroy most of the U.S. population with the ensuing certain anthropogenic doomsday winter, that would freeze all crops, pollinators, livestocks, rivers, seas and unsheltered humans.
https://archive.is/euYlf/a529c9ffab49aa5651b63e6031c3c786b5b7e462.jpg ; https://archive.is/euYlf/9113f654de3894dc9d45f0148b57be34450b383d/scr.png ; https://web.archive.org/web/20210130061844/https://i.imgur.com/54nsVvJ.jpg
▲ 6. Geostorm (2017): videomancy of the Starlink WMD mode.
3. Iran's ASAT options
IRGC must bolster Iran's ASAT capabilty ASAP, as time is running out! Only a few years if not months before it is too late.
And make sure that the killing of IRGC's Quds Forces Martyr Major General Qasem Soleimani and Iran's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh are not followed by other VIPs.
But as a first stop-gap, it would rely for the months to come on more conventional and already tested liquid propellant Khorramshahr-class ballistic missiles, targeting the SSO orbits but tipped with EMP warheads.
Also, the Qased SLV uses Ghadr MRBM first stage, which is sufficiently robust designed to take the additional weight. This combination creates a lightweight SLV or ASAT weapon.
As a second stop-gap, improved all-solid-propellant 2 stages QASED-II ballistic missiles could be used for ASAT missions, targeting the SSO orbits. But only with EMP warheads as IRGC would needs years before it can master kinetic kill vehicles (KKV) technologies.
If only for deterrence purpose.
http://web.archive.org/web/20200606235226/https://rodgersericv.neocities.org/hwasong10T.png ; http://archive.vn/pIx7C/22c5a2f9a3a2ff926b312a1d2b85037945d2e993.png ; https://archive.vn/pIx7C/0101336db2786f9fd91c992b4b54848de1fb8ef7/scr.png ; https://rodgersericv.neocities.org/#HS10_section
▲ 7. Khorramshahr-class ballistic missiles, for ASAT missions targeting the SSO orbits and tipped with EMP warheads.
On the long run, ASAT DEW would absolutely be needed.
