Iran's ASATs | News and Discussions

The U.S. Space Threat To Iran

1. The U.S. DEW Programs During The Cold War

▲ 1. Team Dynetics 100kW-class high energy laser contract for U.S. Army. May 2019

▲ 2. The U.S. SP-100 fission space reactor can generate 100 kW electric power.

2. The U.S. 42'000 Starlinks

2.1 Star Wars V2.0

▲ 3. Number of platforms that have a line of sight of 550 km range at any point of the earth (excluding the polar regions), at any time: for a 25'000 array, no less than 340 satellites over the horizon at an elevation above 50 degree.

2.2. U.S. Internet of Military Things (IoMT) warfare

Boston Dynamics robot dance party for New Year

17,541,992 views•Dec 29, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fn3KWM1kuAw

https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1344789447028703235 ; http://web.archive.org/web/20210101210858/https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1344789447028703235 ; https://archive.vn/w51Ti

20 Jan 2015



The most significant changes are to the robot’s power supply and pump. Atlas will now carry an onboard 3.7-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, with the potential for one hour of “mixed mission” operation that includes walking, standing, use of tools, and other movements. This will drive a new variable-pressure pump that allows for more efficient operation.



https://spectrum.ieee.org/automaton/robotics/military-robots/atlas-drc-robot-is-75-percent-new-completely-unplugged

https://archive.vn/qfhn8 ​

March 22, 2018



Boston Dynamics used a lot of off-the-shelf components to put this hydraulic robot together, which was a 2-m tall robot that was self-contained and weighed nearly 200kg.



This newer Atlas model is about 1.5 meters tall and weighs 80 kg. It has an increased strength density to near human levels, is completely power autonomous (running between 30-60 minutes, depending on what it is doing) and has 28 degrees of freedom.



http://web.archive.org/web/20201109030542/https://www.designworldonline.com/boston-dynamics-vp-of-engineering-talks-fluid-power-3d-printing/

https://archive.vn/1Obyu ​

2.3. U.S. Counter-insurgency warfare

“百闻不如一见,百见不如一玩”。

Listening a hundred words are not worth a look, A hundred looks are not worth a simulation game.

- Neo-Chinese proverb



▲ 22. Civilian initiatives. With new Telecoms 3, Starlink 1, Starlink, Starlink 3, COVID-19 I and COVID-19 II.

2.4. U.S. Pyrohurricane WMD

3. Iran's ASAT options

▲ 7. Khorramshahr-class ballistic missiles, for ASAT missions targeting the SSO orbits and tipped with EMP warheads.