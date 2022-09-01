What's new

Iran’s Army Chief Proposes Joint Air Drills with Pakistan

Iran’s Army Chief Proposes Joint Air Drills with Pakistan​

Iran’s Army Chief Proposes Joint Air Drills with Pakistan

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi proposed the idea of holding joint aerial war games with Pakistan.​

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu met with the Iranian Army commander in Tehran on Wednesday.
Pointing to plans to increase scientific and technological interaction between the military forces of Iran and Pakistan, enhance training cooperation and hold joint drills, Major General Mousavi said the two Muslim neighbors can stage joint aerial war games like the naval exercise they have held before.
Highlighting the major role of air forces in battles and in prevention of clashes in the modern era, the Iranian general said air and aerospace forces, specifically drone units, have become much more influential in battlefields.
“The hegemony system is unwilling to see countries like us be independent and make progress, and resorts to various plots in order to keep us dependent,” the Iranian Army chief noted, pointing to the cruel and illegal sanctions that have been imposed against Iran for the past four decades.
Iran has turned the sanctions from serious threats to an opportunity for progress and has achieved great capabilities in various military areas, including the aerospace and drone technologies, the general added.
For his part, the Pakistani air force commander hailed the brotherly and deep-rooted ties between the two nations.
While complicated battles have emerged in the contemporary era, the military forces of Pakistan and Iran, specifically their air forces, should enhance cooperation, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu added, expressing Pakistan’s readiness to promote interaction with Iran in various scientific and technological fields and the exchange of military cadets.
He also said that Pakistan is willing to learn from the experiences of Iran, which has made considerable progress in the aerospace sphere and the drone industry in recent years and has manufactured homegrown planes.
Iran and Pakistan have stepped up military cooperation in recent years and have held a number of joint naval exercises.
In a meeting in Tehran in June, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan General Nadeem Raza weighed plans to promote military and security cooperation between the two neighbors.
 
ABSOLUTELY. This needs to be arranged immediately. A strong Iran-Pak relationship alongside China and Russia will benefit Pakistan’s economy and military
 
Iran says sees no limit for expansion of military cooperation with Pakistan

169888584.jpg

Tehran, IRNA – Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said on Thursday that with the removal of a UN arms embargo on Iran, the country has no limit for promotion of military cooperation with Pakistan anymore.

General Bagheri made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, the commander of Pakistani Air Force.

He said he was saddened by the news of the recent floods in Pakistan, voicing Iran’s readiness to do whatever possible to alleviate the problems of the flood-hit people.

The general noted that Iran regards Pakistan’s security as its own and will spare no effort to help the promotion of security in Pakistan.

The Pakistani side, for his part, expressed his country’s readiness to hold joint drills with Iran.

