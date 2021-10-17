What's new

Irans armed forces chief visits PWC, Karachi Shipyards and HIT

Aryeih Leib said:
Iranian pilots being trained in Pakistan on what platform ?
The reason Iranians are sending their pilots to be trained in Pakistan so to make the familiar with US platform.
AZMwi said:
its time to mend the broken bonds. Pakistan should fully secure its western borders with Iran and Afghanistan.
A very few people know that Gen Aslam Beg formed an alliance with Iran that was pretty strong. He made a deal that all of Pakistan's Air Force bases will be shifted to Iran in case of a full-scale war India.
 
Pilots being trained mainly refers to the Basic Flying Training and does not relate to any fighter conversion or similar training.
 
Aryeih Leib said:
Iranian pilots being trained in Pakistan on what platform ?
Its a joint program Pakistan will provide training in attack helicopters for Iranian pilots and in turn Iran will provide anti terrorism training and counter attack for Pakistani forces
 
skyshadow said:
Its a joint program Pakistan will provide training in attack helicopters for Iranian pilots and in turn Iran will provide anti terrorism training and counter attack for Pakistani forces
We already have NCTC (National Counter Terrorism Centre) which have state of the art training programs and an amazing terrain. Also, considering Pakistan's experience in Counter Terrorism Ops after its vast war with the Pakistani Taliban in both the mountains, jungles and urban terrain, Pakistan doesn't need a separate CT training from another country. It may be some joint exc.

Iranian Pilots being trained in Pakistan isn't a new thing. It's there since the 80s.
spectregunship said:
Pilots being trained mainly refers to the Basic Flying Training and does not relate to any fighter conversion or similar training.
Nobody sends its pilots to get Basic flying training to another country lol
Chacha_Facebooka said:
How would the sanctions affect any potential collaboration?
Yes. They already do affect. Therefore much of Pakistan's Military cooperation with Iran remains off the media due to US sanctions.
 
