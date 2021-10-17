Irans armed forces chief visits PWC, Karachi Shipyards and HIT

skyshadow said: Its a joint program Pakistan will provide training in attack helicopters for Iranian pilots and in turn Iran will provide anti terrorism training and counter attack for Pakistani forces Click to expand...

Pilots being trained mainly refers to the Basic Flying Training and does not relate to any fighter conversion or similar training.

How would the sanctions affect any potential collaboration?

We already have NCTC (National Counter Terrorism Centre) which have state of the art training programs and an amazing terrain. Also, considering Pakistan's experience in Counter Terrorism Ops after its vast war with the Pakistani Taliban in both the mountains, jungles and urban terrain, Pakistan doesn't need a separate CT training from another country. It may be some joint exc.Iranian Pilots being trained in Pakistan isn't a new thing. It's there since the 80s.Nobody sends its pilots to get Basic flying training to another country lolYes. They already do affect. Therefore much of Pakistan's Military cooperation with Iran remains off the media due to US sanctions.