Iran's Anti-Ship ballistic Missile Capability

Author: Philosopher
Topic: Short article on Iran's anti-ship ballistic missiles

In February 2011, Iran revealed a new ballistic missile called "Persian Gulf" (PG), this missile was a development on the Iranian Fateh-110 "quasi" ballistic missile but with an Electro-Optic seeker. What made this missile specially important was the fact it was designed specifically for anti-ship roles meaning at the time, Iran and China were the only two nations that had anti-ship ballistic missiles in service. The PG missile has a range of 300km, 650kg warhead, speed of Mach-3 (terminal) and CEP of around 1-2 meters making it an extremely potent weapon against the fleets of Iranian adversaries in the Persian Gulf.

Persian Gulf missile:

1601575300231.png



Persian Gulf missile in action:

1601575675370.png



A few years later, in 2014, Iran revealed two new addition to its anti-ship ballistic missile arsenal, namely Hormuz-1 and Hormuz-2 both also developed from the Fateh-110. Hormuz-1 was possibly the world's first anti-radiation ballistic missile in active service, meaning this missile is designed to home onto the electromagnetic waves given off by a naval vessel's radars. The other missile, Hormuz-2, has an Active radar seeker. In terms of overall capability (range, warhead etc), they are similar to the previous Persian Gulf missile but they have a faster terminal velocity.

1601576134592.png

Hormuz-1 and Hormuz-2 missiles.

Hormuz-1 anti radiation missile used against radar target

The combination of the above missiles utilising three different types of seekers is a very potent offensive capability as they give the adversaries multiple seeker types to content with, for example, the existence of the anti radiation missile will make any radar emitting vessels vulnerable, putting defenders in a relatively more difficult position. Do you keep radars on and be vulnerable to this missile or limit your radar emissions and as a consequence become much more vulnerable to other threats. Of course Electronic warfare could in theory be used as a countermeasure but the missile designers have taken electronic warfare into account. Another important point to keep in mind about the above systems is that they are designed to fired together in volleys as demonstrated by Iran in the recent naval war-games (see below), in other words, the adversary will not be dealing with these systems in a consecutive manner but all at once.

1601576677631.png

Persian Gulf, Hormuz-1 and Hormuz-2 fired simultaneously against naval target.


A significant leap in range
Iran's missile program is extremely dynamic with new advancements being made constantly. When Iran revealed its longer range versions of the Fateh-110 family, such as its Zolfiqar missile with 700-750km range in 2017, people immediately talked about this missile also having an anti-ship variant. And in September 2020 those people were proven right when Iran showcased an anti-ship variant of Zolfiqar missile called Zolfiqar Basir fielding an Electro-optic seeker and a range of 700-750km. This means the range of Iran's anti-ship ballistic missile were at minimum now doubled compared to the previous missiles. Something else to bare in mind is that is the Zolfiqar Basir is certainly not a "new" missile and instead has been around for a while. Given other longe range missiles in Iran's arsenal such as Dezfoul (1000km range), Haj Qassem (1400-1800km range) and Sejill (see below) it is safe to say Iran has even longer anti ship ballistic missiles.


1601202008261.png

Zolfiqar Basir anti-ship ballistic missile with 700-75-km range.


Ei6i2BNX0AUm7b-.jpeg

Zolfiqar Basir Electro-optic seeker visible


The future

For many years now Iran has talked about the existence of an anti-ship ballistic missile with 2000-3000km range. The existence of this missile has been confirmed by the head of IRGC's aerospace force, General Hajizadeh. Therefore, we can be certain of this missile's existence and readiness but what is hindering its full operation capability is Iran's current lack ability to detect and track ships at those long distances in order to use this missile effectively. However, with Iran's rapidly growing UAV, radar and satellite capabilities we can be sure that in the near future Iran will reach the technological means to be able to target ships at those ranges. To conclude, Iran is one of few nations on the planet actively fielding anti-ship ballistic missiles and these are constantly increasing in potency. These missiles, especially when combined with Iran's other offensive capabilities (such as UAVS) give it a highly effective area/access denial capability at the sea (and land). We will watch Iran's development in this area closely and with excitement to see what other capabilities will be developed by Iran.
 
