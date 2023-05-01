What's new

Iran’s Annual Export of Minerals Exceeds $12.2 Billion

Iran’s Annual Export of Minerals Exceeds $12.2

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Iranian Mines & Mining Industries Development & Renovation Organization put the country’s export of mine and minerals in the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022 to March 20, 2023) at over $12.2 billion, registering a 3.4 percent rise in weight compared to a year earlier.​

Companies in mining and mineral industries sector exported over 48 million tons of products, valued at $12.239 billion, in the past Iranian calendar year, showing a 7.6 percent decline in value compared to last year’s corresponding period.
In this period, about 4.4 million tons of various minerals, valued at $4,995,200,000, were imported into the country to meet the demands of domestic factories, indicating a 27.5 and 3.9 percent growth in value and weight respectively compared to the same period of last year.
 
What are Iran's total export amount dollar wise annually?
Fluctuates between $ 130 billion dollars to $ 75 billion total exports, of which this year (2022) $52 billion is non-oil related exports...the fluctuations are due to how much oil Iran can sell above and below the table due to sanctions. If sanction are relaxed Iran export close to $200 billion..Iranian imports only around $50 billion from foreign lands.
 
