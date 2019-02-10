Iran's "9 DEY" surface to air missile revealed

شاھین میزایل said: whatever weapons iran makes is a weapon against Arabs, specially the custodians of our holy places the saudis.

شاھین میزایل said: says your zorastrian masters?

Who are still sulking about the end of their Persian empire by the hands of Muslim Arabs and still plotting a revenge via you the shia?

No wonder in your faith the very sahabi who conquered persia Hazrat Omer is insulted and hated .

What do you honestly expect iran to do when its faced with regional aggression courtesy of the us and its regional vassals in the gulf states?.If I was you I`d be far more sad about the hundreds of billions of dollars that the saudis/gulfies have collectively squandered on weapons that they never needed and couldnt even use anyway.Spare us your phony baloney "arab unity" bullsh!t please,because the last time I looked there was precious little unity in the muslim world let alone the arab world,most of whom were nothing more than corrupt us backed vassals.If thesaudisare your idea of a "brother" then I`d hate to be a member of your family