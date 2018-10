A crack team of Iranian engineers have revealed the finished product of four years of painstaking work: a reverse-engineered Lamborghini Murcielago SV. The luxury car, built in Tabriz, is a perfect copy to its Italian counterpart.Leader and designer of the creative team Masoud Moradi said that his crew has gone through the research, design, modeling, and manufacturing phases throughout the last four years.Moradi added that the team’s goal was to obtain the technical knowledge and methods for the construction of super sports cars– so watch your back, Lamborghini!The real Lamborghini Murcielago was produced between 2001 and 2010 by the iconic Italian car manufacturer.