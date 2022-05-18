iranian youth marries 90 old british woman billionaire

unrequitted_love_suzy
from a farsi source , with google translate
رکنا: ازدواج یک پسر جوان ایرانی با پیرزن 90 ساله همه را متعجب کرد!
به گزارش رکنا، یکی از عجیب ترین اخبار ، ازدواج پسر جوان ایرانی با خانم 90 ساله ای در انگلیس بود.
The marriage of a young Iranian boy to a 90-year-old woman surprised everyone!
According to Rokna, one of the strangest news was the marriage of a young Iranian boy to a 90-year-old woman in England.
the text below the picture says :
i married her for love , not for her money .
