Iranian universities shining in prestigious ranking lists

Tehran, Oct 3, IRNA – Iranian universities are shining in prestigious ranking lists among other rivals, IRNA reported on Saturday.

The idea of the world university rankings was first raised in December 2003 by Richard Lambert, who believed that university rankings could help compare the UK universities with other universities in the world.

The most important university ranking systems are QS World University Rankings, Times, Shanghai, Webometrics Ranking of World Universities, Scimago and Leiden.
Iran ranked top in terms of the number of universities in the region and Islamic countries, based on the prestigious 2021 Times ranking.

The Times International website, with its 5 decades of experience as an important analytical source for the world's educational indicators, published in its latest report that Iran ranked first in terms of the number of universities in the region.
Based on Academic Ranking of World Universities (Shanghai Ranking) in 2020, Tabriz University is listed among the world top universities in eight engineering fields.
Tabriz University stood on the top position of the list in mechanic, electronic, automation and control, science and technology of tools, civil, chemical, energy, and water resources fields of engineering.

Six Iranian universities including Sharif University of Technology, Amirkabir University of Technology, Iran University of Science and Technology, Tehran University, Shahid Beheshti University and Shiraz University participated in QS World University Rankings in 2020.
Some 26 Iranian universities are were among 1176 to ones based on CWTS Leiden Ranking.

In 2012-2014, only one Iranian university was in Times ranking list but in 2015 Sharif University of Technology and Isfahan University of Technology were in the list.
The number of Iranian universities increased to 13 in 2017 and to 18 in 2018.
Some 29 and 40 Iranian universities joined Times in 2019 and 2020.
Meanwhile, in 2020, some 12 Iranian universities were among Academic Ranking of World Universities (Shanghai Ranking) list.

en.irna.ir

