Iranian UAVs | News and Discussions

Recovering Mohajer Drone during Iran-Iraq war ( you can see the rockets' place in left picture )

The history of employing UAVs ( Unmanned Aerial Vehicle )in Iran returns to before revolution . After buying new aircrafts for Air force , especially F-14s , Iranian Air Force commanders decided to buy several AQM-37 UAVs from Italy in order to test the capability of these UAVs and their missiles especially new phoenix missiles . In those days most of the tests were successful .But the history of employing spy drones in Iran returns to after the Islamic revolution and during Iran-Iraq war . During the 8 year imposed war , iranian forces simply used remote control toy planes and a simple video camera to spy , and they could obtain useful information by using such initial UAVs .In the years 1983 and 1984 that certain conditions of the war was dominated , after studying about building the UAVs and knowing the application and capacity of them according to the equipments inside country and the different fields of application in warfare , extensive activities for designing and manufacturing this type of aircraft took place in defense ministry , a few top Iranian universities and Islamic Revolutionary Guards' industries .The result of these attempts was producing several types of air crafts that some of them were extensively used in war . Mentioned activities are still continued to improve and operate the systems in Iran .Nowadays, Qods Aviation Industries and Iranian aircraft company (HESA) are among the most important centers that work on designing and manufacturing different types of UAVs with different missions such as surveillance , reconnaissance and flying targets .Due to escalation of Iraq war against Iran and the basic need of reconnaissance of enemy positions , Qods Aviation Industries was formed in 1985 ( by Ministry of Islamic Revolution Iranian Revolutionary Guards ) to manufacture UAVs . They Succeeded to produce 4 aircrafts in that year which were used for spying the enemy positions in Shalamcheh . that was an important event in 8 year war .employing the UAVs was considered . by using small models of unmanned aircrafts , useful pictures were taken from the depth of 3 kilometers in the enemy soil which were utilized . with the implementation of the mission the command of forming Raad unit was issued . This unit ( Raad ) could do various missions like reconnaissance and taking pictures in a short period which was valuable in military information .