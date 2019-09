Twelver Shia

The purpose of this section about Shiism:(a) To enlighten Sunni Muslims about the evil and blasphemous beliefs in Shiism.(b) To invite the Shia to revert to pure Islam. People have the right to choose the religion they want to follow. If you were born to a Shia family, you don't have to spend your life as a Shiite. We know that many of the Shia beliefs we uncover in this section will shock you. You may indeed say that these doctrines are not part of Shiism. The sad fact is that these beliefs are truly part of Shiism. When we present a Shia belief or doctrine, we mention the Shia reference book and page on which this belief is stated, so just read these books.(c) To warn people interested in reverting to Islam that Shiism represents a deviation from pure Islam and the doctrines of Shiism have no basis in the Quran or Hadith.The relationship of Shiism to Islam is very similar to the relationship of Christianity to Jesus' true message. Like Christianity, Shiism lures and deceives its followers by operating under the name of Islam and incorporating some Islamic doctrines while adding new doctrines that have no basis & contradict with Islam as taught by the Quran and preached by Prophet Mohammad.We have to be more cautious regarding classifying or labelling individual Shiites. Because Shiism encourages, it is hard to know what a specific Shiite individual truly believes in. We will leave it to Allah to judge the true beliefs of individual Shiites. The more a Shiite individual follows Shiism, the more likely he/she will be straying away from Islam.Shia (Shi'a) is a plural word that refers to the people who follow Shiism. Shii (or Shiite) is singular word that refers to an individual who follows Shiism. Shiism (or Shiaism) is the name of the religious beliefs or ideology of the Shia.The Shia are those who elevate the status of Imam Ali (& his descendant Imams), who was prophet Mohammad's cousin and son in law. The way the Shia elevate the status of Imam Ali is very similar to the way Christians elevate the status of prophet Jesus and worship him. Sunni Muslims highly respect Imam Ali as a Caliph, cousin, companion, & son-in-law of prophet Mohammad. Unlike the Shia, Sunni Muslims tend to be good hearted and don't hate the Shia, but regard them as misguided.All Shia sects together represent 10% -12% of people who claim to be Muslims. The Shia consist of several distinctive sects. They are very insistent on distinguishing themselves as followers a specific sect.There are many Shia sects. The following are the main Shia sects:(a) The(sometimes called Imamis or Jafaris) are those Shia who believe in twelve divinely-appointed Imams. This is theand its adherents represent 90% of the population of Iran, about 55% of the population of Iraq, 55% of the population of Azerbaijan, 27% of the population of Lebanon, with significant presence in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Yemen.(b)are those Shia whose line of Imams is continuous. The Agha Khan, a billionaire living in Europe, is their current Imam. They believe that the Quran has a esoteric/hidden meaning that is different from its apparent meaning and only their Imams know this esoteric/hidden meaning, not even prophet Mohammad knew this esoteric/hidden meaning. Today, the largest concentration of Ismailis is in India and Pakistan.(c)are a sect founded by Ibn Nusair, that is why Alawis are also called Nusairis. They primarily live in Syria, and to a lesser extent, in Northern Lebanon and Southern Turkey. Even though Alawis constitute not more than 15% of Syria's population, the President of Syria, Bashar Assad, comes from a Alawi family and he maintains his power by relying on the Alawis who hold top leadership positions in the Syrian army and domestic intelligence service. Little is known about the true beliefs of the Alawis because they are secretive. Twelver Shia don't consider Alawis as Shia.(d)are a sect that combines Shiism with Sufism. They are very different from the Arab Alawis in terms of their beliefs, even though their name is almost the same. They constitute about 15% of Turkey's population., we will befocusing onUnlike the Shia, the Sunni Muslims (also called Ahl-Sunna) do not have distinctive sects, but rather four schools of thought (called Mazahibs) and it is not compulsory to follow any specific Sunni school of thought.The Shia believe Imam Ali & his descendant Imams were sinless, similar to prophets. They believe the Imams have a divine mission to rule the Muslims and be God's representative on Earth. They believe Imams receive divine revelations, similar to prophets. The Shia believe their Imams have extra-ordinary abilities and attributes. The Imams have full knowledge of the past, present and the future. According to the most influential Shia scholar in modern time, Iran's AyatuAllah Khomeini, the Shia Imams used to be made of light, before being sent to Earth by God.The Shia believe in a very dangerous doctrine called(which allows concealing their true beliefs, lying, deceiving). Their scholars have said Taqiya is nine tenth (90%) of their religion. That is why it is very difficult to know what they truly believe in. The Shia use Taqiya most often to publicly claim to have beliefs very close to mainstream Sunni Muslims, while in their heart, they may have totally different or opposite beliefs.Some Shia (particularly the Ismaelis & Arab Alawis) believe Ali is God; while others reject this. However, many of the Twelver Shia even though they don't believe Imam Ali is God, yet they assign to Imam Ali some of God's functions and attributes. For example,. This is one of the most serious blasphemies because it constitutes "Shirk" (associating partners with God) which is the most serious sin in Islam.The Khomeini, who was the top religious figure of Twelver Shiism in Iran and around the World, said in his book Al-Hukumah Al-Islamiyyah:occupy a rank, the greatest Prophet s.a.w., and the- peace be upon them -which Allah made orbit." Such beliefs have no basis in Islam and contradict Islam. For example, the Quran makes it clear that Prophet Mohammad (s.a.w.) was an ordinary human being. Khomeini is suggesting that Prophet Mohammad (s.a.w.) and the Imams existed before the creation of the universe and were in the form of light.Furthermore, given the fact that Shia believe in Taqiya, it is fair to assume that some of those who claim they do not believe Ali is God, do in their heart believe that Ali is God, but because of the Taqiya, they deny such a belief.Some Shia believe Quran has a hidden meaning & only Ali & his descendants (not even Mohammad) know it. Many Shia believe that the present Quran is not the complete, original Quran.One example of the blasphemies of the Shia is the following Shia narration:The Shia are waiting for their 12th Imam called Imam Mahdi (they also call him "Al-Qa'im") whom they expect will appear before the Day of Judgment and will bring the full Quran. The Shia believe today's Quran is only is small part of the original full Quran. Sunni Muslims believe today's Quran is fully authentic and complete. Sunni Muslims also are expecting a Caliph (Leader, not a prophet) titled Al-Mahdi to appear at the End Times, based on prophecies of Prophet Mohammad صلى الله عليه وسلم . However, the characteristics of Shia's Imam Mahdi are different from Sunni's Al-Mahdi. The trouble is that some of the Shia may reject the true Mahdi because he is not going to be a Shiite and instead they may wait until the Anti-Christ appears and follow him, thinking he is the Mahdi. Shia believe Imam Mahdi has been alive for the past 1200 years since he supposedly disappeared and went into a state of occultation. While the Sunnis believe that the Mahdi will be normal human being and will be born 30 - 40 year years before he accepts the leadership of Muslims. The Anti-Christ is similar to Shia's Imam Mahdi in the fact that he has been alive, but chained, at least since the time of Prophet Mohammad صلى الله عليه وسلم , but he will not be released until the End Times.The Shia believe that Imam Al-Mahdi will be a prince of vengeance who will kill Sunni Scholars and will resurrect those whom the Shia perceive as their top enemies, such as Prophet Mohammad's صلى الله عليه وسلم companions & Caliphs, Abu Bakr & Omar, and Prophet Mohammad's صلى الله عليه وسلم wife, Aisha, and will punish them severely.The following 2 consecutive verses 158- 159 of Sura Al-Anaam (Chapter 6) provide additional clear evidence that connects the Shia to the Dajjal (Anti-Christ):158. هَلْ يَنظُرُونَ إِلاَّ أَن تَأْتِيهُمُ الْمَلَآئِكَةُ أَوْ يَأْتِيَ رَبُّكَ أَوْ يَأْتِيَ بَعْضُ آيَاتِ رَبِّكَ يَوْمَ يَأْتِي بَعْضُ آيَاتِ رَبِّكَ لاَ يَنفَعُ نَفْسًا إِيمَانُهَا لَمْ تَكُنْ آمَنَتْ مِن قَبْلُ أَوْ كَسَبَتْ فِي إِيمَانِهَا خَيْرًا قُلِ انتَظِرُواْ إِنَّا مُنتَظِرُونَ159. إِنَّ الَّذِينَ فَرَّقُواْ دِينَهُمْ وَكَانُواْ شِيَعًا لَّسْتَ مِنْهُمْ فِي شَيْءٍ إِنَّمَا أَمْرُهُمْ إِلَى اللّهِ ثُمَّ يُنَبِّئُهُم بِمَا كَانُواْ يَفْعَلُونَصلى الله عليه وسلمof Chapter 6 is telling us that onceof God occur, believing in God will no longer benefit because God will no longer accept repentance.The following Hadith specifies theseOne of these signs is theثلاث إذا خرجن لم ينفع { نفسا إيمانها لم تكن آمنت من قبل } الآية الدجال ، والدابة ، وطلوع الشمس من المغرب – أو من مغربهاالراوي: أبو هريرة المحدث: الألباني - المصدر: صحيح الترمذيAbu Huraira said: "Three things that once they occur, the soul will not benefit from believing (in God) if it did not believe before ... (verse 6:158): the Dajjal (Anti-Christ), Daabba (Beast), and Sun rise from the West." (Tirmizi and Al-Albani)