Iranian Turkish Friendship Main Thread

IRNA- The two most important countries of the Middle East and West Asia are undoubtedly Iran and Turkey. Turkey and Iran share many common grounds that as two friends, Muslim and neighboring countries. Turkey-Iran's broader economic and regional cooperation shows the depth of the friendship between the two neighboring countries.

Turkey and Iran friendship is permanent

Note: in the translation of the article, references to political parties are not included in order not to cause some irrelevant discussions.

I notice a lot of prejudice on the Turkey-Iran relations, and even insult-ish weird stereotypes used by some members in this forum. I don't know why but this relationship trying to reflected as if two hostile states, with disregarding the trust bond between the two countries tested by significant historical events and ignoring the ongoing dialogue between the states.I aim to both eliminate the strange mood here and to allow some of the friendship examples between countries to be displayed under this title. Please let's not spoil the thread with spammy content or unnecessary arguments such pissing contest.As the opening message of the thread, I would like to share an article written on this subject in the Turkish edition of IRNA, the official Iranian state agency.**9The borders of the two countries, which have remained unchanged for 400 years, still valid today, leaving behind different empires and political regimes, two world wars, civil uprisings, and the cold war. There are scarcely any other neighboring countries in history whose borders have not changed all this time. This forms one of the solid foundations in the Turkey-Iran relations before anything else.When the Islamic Revolution took place in Iran, Iran has temporarily been viewed with suspicion in Turkey. However, with the end of the Iran-Iraq war and the establishment of a new order in the region in parallel with the end of the cold war, the need for the development of relations between the two countries was felt very clearly. In particular, relations moved to a new level with Turkey's prime minister(and later president) deceased Ozal period. After the different and complex developments of the 90s, the 2000s became a turning point for the two countries.Although Iran and Turkey compete throughout history; They have felt the need to convert to positive competition and have even been quite successful to implement it especially in the last 20 years.While the US sanction's effects were felt in the mid-2000s deeply, Turkey had always located next to Iran. Moreover, TR emphasized that the relations of the two neighboring countries cannot be controlled by any foreign power, by risking heavy penalties. In terms of economic, bilateral relations are the most obvious example of this that continued to strengthen in 2012-2013, when the sanctions reached their peak.Turkey is the EU route of Iran. Iran is also important as Turkey's route to Central Asia and India. Iran is Turkey's most important source of oil. It is also in second place in natural gas imports. There is no need to explain too much, how oil and natural gas are vital in the Turkish industry. On the other hand, While America's unilateral repression and bullying happening, Iran has felt the help of Turkey and through had provided industrial products from Turkey. Iranian authorities have always appreciated Turkey's stance and in every opportunity have voiced that. Relations developed so quickly and reliably Iran was the first state that declared its support for Turkey in the unsuccessful coup attempt.Today, economic-oriented relations have reached a military, political even strategic dimension. And for continuing to this, from politicians to public opinion of both state, should share the feeling of two friends and brothers as usual.S-https://tr.irna.ir/news/3641306/İran-Türkiye-dostluğu-kalıcıdır