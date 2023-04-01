What's new

Iranian terror merchants murder four Pakistani border guards

www.jpost.com

Pakistan army says Iranian 'terrorists' killed four soldiers

Pakistan's army said on Saturday that attackers from Iran killed four of its border patrol soldiers."A group o
www.jpost.com www.jpost.com


Pakistan's army said on Saturday that attackers from Iran killed four of its border patrol soldiers.

"A group of terrorists operating from the Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces operating along the Pakistan-Iran Border," the army said in a statement.

It added that Pakistani authorities are making contacts with Iran to seek effective action to prevent such incidents in the future.
Ooohhh look whose trying to cash in and cause a rift between Pakistan and Iran. Spicy title ill give you that 👌
 
Zionists have learnt from British divide and rule

But their era will be too short ...

Thousands of missiles from Tehran Lebanon Palestine and Syria are locked on occupier devils to make smoked meat and bloodbath
 

