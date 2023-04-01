Iranian terror merchants murder four Pakistani border guards

Trench Broom
Pakistan army says Iranian 'terrorists' killed four soldiers
Pakistan's army said on Saturday that attackers from Iran killed four of its border patrol soldiers.
"A group of terrorists operating from the Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces operating along the Pakistan-Iran Border," the army said in a statement.
It added that Pakistani authorities are making contacts with Iran to seek effective action to prevent such incidents in the future.