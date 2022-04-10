Iranian Supremacy in Scientific R&D in the Islamic world

No. 1 in the Islamic world, 15 Globally, by number of Scientific and Technical Journal Articles.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_..._of_scientific_and_technical_journal_articles
(2020-Current, by nonself citations of peer-reviewed published research on SJR)
Engineering
Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 9
https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&area=2200
Chemical Engineering
Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 7
https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&area=1500
Aerospace Engineering
Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 5
https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?area=2200&year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&category=2202
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 11
https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?area=2200&year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&category=2208
Biomedical Engineering
Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 15
https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?area=2200&year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&category=2204
Mechanical Engineering
Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 11
https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?area=2200&year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&category=2210Materials
Sciences
Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 9
https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&area=2500
Pharmaceutical Sciences
Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 8
https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&area=3000
Energy Sciences
Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 6
https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&area=2100
Chemistry
Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 10
https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?area=1600&order=itp&ord=desc&year=2020
Physics
Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 16
https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&area=3100
Biological Sciences
Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 17
https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&area=1300
Mathematics
Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 8
https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&area=2600
