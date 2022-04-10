What's new

Iranian Supremacy in Scientific R&D in the Islamic world

D

drmeson

FULL MEMBER
Sep 2, 2016
734
1
1,281
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Russian Federation
No. 1 in the Islamic world, 15 Globally, by number of Scientific and Technical Journal Articles.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_..._of_scientific_and_technical_journal_articles

(2020-Current, by nonself citations of peer-reviewed published research on SJR)


Engineering

Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 9

https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&area=2200

Chemical Engineering

Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 7

https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&area=1500

Aerospace Engineering

Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 5

https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?area=2200&year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&category=2202

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 11

https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?area=2200&year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&category=2208

Biomedical Engineering

Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 15

https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?area=2200&year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&category=2204

Mechanical Engineering

Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 11

https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?area=2200&year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&category=2210Materials

Sciences

Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 9

https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&area=2500

Pharmaceutical Sciences

Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 8

https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&area=3000

Energy Sciences

Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 6

https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&area=2100

Chemistry

Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 10

https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?area=1600&order=itp&ord=desc&year=2020

Physics

Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 16

https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&area=3100

Biological Sciences

Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 17

https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&area=1300

Mathematics

Islamic world ranking 1, Global Ranking 8

https://www.scimagojr.com/countryrank.php?year=2020&order=ci&ord=desc&area=2600
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China overtakes US and leads world scientific production for the first time
Replies
1
Views
255
Stranagor
Stranagor
beijingwalker
China's Guangdong province GDP hit $1.92 trillion in 2021,overtaking Korea and Canada, one step to Italy, ranking 9th in the world
Replies
6
Views
695
tower9
T
beijingwalker
Milestone: TikTok overtakes Google and becomes the world most popular domain in 2021
Replies
0
Views
251
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
The 62nd International Mathematical Olympiad end in St. Petersburg. China tops the rankings
Replies
4
Views
548
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
R
India's Economy Grew Only 0.2% Annually in the Last Two Years
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
pikkuboss
pikkuboss

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom