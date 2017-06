The headlines do not reflect, what the article is saying.



On the face of it, it seems simple case of a college brawl.



Some students were celebrating the Indian win, another student(it is inconsequential to fight which countries he hales from) got in an argument for disorderly behavior in middle of the night and apparently got in a brawl.



what does Pakistan have to do with it?



And why are Pakistanis getting so excited about this?

Click to expand...