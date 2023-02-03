Iranian solution to latest versions of Abrams/Leopard/Leclerc tanks

Muhammed45
First solution
1) Nazir rocket launcher (robot) (Persian: ربات موشکانداز نذیر) is an armed robot,[1][2][3][4] made by Islamic Republic of Iran Army Ground Forces, unveiled on 12 September 2015. This remote-controlled missile launcher is capable to carry two missiles and approximately 600 kg of cargo; it also can perform missions based on instant planning/control.[5][6][7][8]
The operating radius of this unmanned armed robot in the first phase is about 2 km. This UGV which possesses radio-guided capabilities, has a range of about 4 kilometers and is able to carry out its duty unexpectedly at air/ground operational levels.[9][10][11][12][13]
