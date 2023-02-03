What's new

Iranian solution to latest versions of Abrams/Leopard/Leclerc tanks

First solution

1) Nazir rocket launcher (robot) (Persian: ربات موشک‌انداز نذیر) is an armed robot,[1][2][3][4] made by Islamic Republic of Iran Army Ground Forces, unveiled on 12 September 2015. This remote-controlled missile launcher is capable to carry two missiles and approximately 600 kg of cargo; it also can perform missions based on instant planning/control.[5][6][7][8]

Screenshot_20230203_131836.jpg

The operating radius of this unmanned armed robot in the first phase is about 2 km. This UGV which possesses radio-guided capabilities, has a range of about 4 kilometers and is able to carry out its duty unexpectedly at air/ground operational levels.[9][10][11][12][13]

Screenshot_20230203_132045.jpg


2) Second solution

Suocide robots
These small robots can carry small amount of explosives, almost invisible to enemy forces. They are light weight hnece can be carried by land forces easily. These robots can be guided by small UAVs.

These small suicide robots cannot destroy highly protected tanks but are capable of paralyzing them for short period of time. It also can hit soldiers hiding around tanks.

2630287.jpg


Video link of its detonation

آپارات - سرویس اشتراک ویدیو

www.aparat.com www.aparat.com
 
Russian UGV

en.m.wikipedia.org

Uran-9 - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org
 
oh my god please delete this before embarrassing yourself anymore.

No way in hell those puny rockets are going through a modern main battle tank. There's no way this thing is even coming near a tank in the first place.
 
LegionnairE said:
oh my god please delete this before embarrassing yourself anymore.

No way in hell those puny rockets are going through a modern main battle tank. There's no way this thing is even coming near a tank in the first place.
Click to expand...
Aren't you the same person claiming that NATO's radars in Turkey works only in one direction? You are a complete idiot when it comes to military analysis.

What makes you think that the 2 unguided RPG cannot be replaced by one ATGM like Kornet variant?
 
Skull and Bones said:
Smart solutions, but the missile on top of the UGV looks more like MANPAD and less like an ATGM.
Click to expand...
The first image in the first post is a manpad. That's true, in an other scene it was carrying 2 RPGs.

As mentioned in wikipedia, this small UGV can carry a cargo pf 600 Kg. This is Kornet specs
Screenshot_20230204_100317.jpg


If the space of its internal weapons bays allows this UGV, itd be able to carry 2 Kornet ATGMs.

Most important question in ground battle between 2 land vehicles is that which can observe its opponent first and before being exposed? In this regard, the height and also heat signature of the vehicle is of most important factors. This small UGV can be considered as an invisible platform to the advanced tanks of west. It truly is hard to defeat an Abrams in MBT vs MBT scenario. Tge Russian Uran-9 UGV is too big for an stealth UGV.
 
Muhammed45 said:
The first image in the first post is a manpad. That's true, in an other scene it was carrying 2 RPGs.

As mentioned in wikipedia, this small UGV can carry a cargo pf 600 Kg. This is Kornet specs
View attachment 914969

If the space of its internal weapons bays allows this UGV, itd be able to carry 2 Kornet ATGMs.

Most important question in ground battle between 2 land vehicles is that which can observe its opponent first and before being exposed? In this regard, the height and also heat signature of the vehicle is of most important factors. This small UGV can be considered as an invisible platform to the advanced tanks of west. It truly is hard to defeat an Abrams in MBT vs MBT scenario. Tge Russian Uran-9 UGV is too big for an stealth UGV.
Click to expand...

Even if it cannot defeat the armor of the tank, it can surely cripple them. Abrams run on turbine engines, and has huge IR signature, someone hits the engine and the tank will be crippled in the middle of a battlefield.

Even India is working on similar types of solution, one is being imported and two homegrown solutions.
 
Skull and Bones said:
Even if it cannot defeat the armor of the tank, it can surely cripple them. Abrams run on turbine engines, and has huge IR signature, someone hits the engine and the tank will be crippled in the middle of a battlefield.

Even India is working on similar types of solution, one is being imported and two homegrown solutions.
Click to expand...
I think that the armor of Abrams is a bit exaggerated. When Yemenis crippled Abrams, Americans were quick to make excuses such as the Saudi version lacked depleted Uranium armor and other classified materials, also the CBRN protection system.

I don't believe it, but even if they were right, the Yemeni experience tells me that Abrams is not undefeatable. Let's wait and see if Americans say the same about Ukrainian Abrams too.
 
Muhammed45 said:
I think that the armor of Abrams is a bit exaggerated. When Yemenis crippled Abrams, Americans were quick to make excuses such as the Saudi version lacked depleted Uranium armor and other classified materials, also the CBRN protection system.

I don't believe it, but even if they were right, the Yemeni experience tells me that Abrams is not undefeatable. Let's wait and see if Americans say the same about Ukrainian Abrams too.
Click to expand...

The number of tanks west is sending laughable, and probably all will be taken out in the first week itself.
 

