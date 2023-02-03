Iranian solution to latest versions of Abrams/Leopard/Leclerc tanks

Skull and Bones said: Smart solutions, but the missile on top of the UGV looks more like MANPAD and less like an ATGM. Click to expand...

The first image in the first post is a manpad. That's true, in an other scene it was carrying 2 RPGs.As mentioned in wikipedia, this small UGV can carry a cargo pf 600 Kg. This is Kornet specsIf the space of its internal weapons bays allows this UGV, itd be able to carry 2 Kornet ATGMs.Most important question in ground battle between 2 land vehicles is that which can observe its opponent first and before being exposed? In this regard, the height and also heat signature of the vehicle is of most important factors. This small UGV can be considered as an invisible platform to the advanced tanks of west. It truly is hard to defeat an Abrams in MBT vs MBT scenario. Tge Russian Uran-9 UGV is too big for an stealth UGV.