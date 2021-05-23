aryobarzan
Iran's gain America's loss..
Iranian Scientist Working for NASA Returns to Iran Due to Unfair Treatment
By IFP Editorial Staff -
May 22, 2021
He managed to solve the problem of the space shuttle Challenger in 1986 after its explosion. The then US president offered $200,000 in reward to American scientists, but gave Chermihani only a jumper!
Because of this behaviour, he went to the space agency in Sweden before returning to Iran.
Rahmatollah Qadimi Chermihani continued his education in the United States and finally was employed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).An Iranian scientist who had received education and was working in the United States has returned home after receiving unfair treatment by American authorities.
He managed to solve the problem of the space shuttle Challenger in 1986 after its explosion. The then US president offered $200,000 in reward to American scientists, but gave Chermihani only a jumper!
Because of this behaviour, he went to the space agency in Sweden before returning to Iran.