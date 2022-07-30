What's new

Iranian-Russian couple visits India. Never felt so Muslim in my life before

QWECXZ

QWECXZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2010
2,802
-3
4,799
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
I can legit say that I had never felt so Muslim in my entire life before watching their video about living in India
Now I understand why Pakistan had to become an independent country. It's impossible for people like us to live with Indians. Their culture is very different from ours.

What surprises me the most is the Italian lady in the video. I think she has a screw loose.

 
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
349
-6
442
Country
India
Location
India
QWECXZ said:
I can legit say that I had never felt so Muslim in my entire life before watching their video about living in India
Now I understand why Pakistan had to become an independent country. It's impossible for people like us to live with Indians. Their culture is very different from ours.

What surprises me the most is the Italian lady in the video. I think she has a screw loose.

Click to expand...
India is many things. One place is not like the other. Sometimes visiting neighbouring states or even nearby villages can feel like visiting a whole other country. But it’s still one country and we’re doing okay.

All of them seemed happy doing what they are doing. What am I missing here?
 
QWECXZ

QWECXZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2010
2,802
-3
4,799
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
LakeHawk180 said:
India is many things. One place is not like the other. Sometimes visiting neighbouring states or even nearby villages can feel like visiting a whole other country. But it’s still one country and we’re doing okay.

All of them seemed happy doing what they are doing. What am I missing here?
Click to expand...
I'm not saying it's bad. I'm just saying that it's very different.
It seems that culturally Pakistan, and probably most Muslim states, are incompatible with traditional Indian lifestyle.
Politics aside, it's a cultural clash. One culture considers certain things pure and holy, the other considers them dirty.

Again, I'm not saying that there's anything wrong with it. Just different from what we're used to.
I was really surprised when they said that they used cow dung for cooking.
I mean even if it's really not as dirty as I imagine, it's still the defecation of a living thing.

And yes, I am aware that not all of India is like this. I mean I don't expect affluent neighborhoods of Delhi to be anything like this for sure. And India is a large country after all. And you're right. They all look quite happy living like that. So, good for them.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Akshay89
The Shattering of the Muslim Hope in India
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
182
Views
6K
jamahir
jamahir
Dai Toruko
'My name is Parvin': Iranian woman files claims of torture and abuse against Greece
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
313ghazi
Usman Mirza, four others sentenced to life in Islamabad couple harassment case
Replies
3
Views
333
Deltadart
Deltadart
B
Rohingya Muhajir life in BhashanChar island in the BoB
Replies
9
Views
625
bluesky
B
H
With Russian Route Blocked, Uzbekistan Looks to Indian-Iranian-Afghan Chabahar Port Project
Replies
1
Views
558
Sulman Badshah
Sulman Badshah

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom