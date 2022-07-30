Iranian-Russian couple visits India. Never felt so Muslim in my life before

I can legit say that I had never felt so Muslim in my entire life before watching their video about living in India
Now I understand why Pakistan had to become an independent country. It's impossible for people like us to live with Indians. Their culture is very different from ours.
What surprises me the most is the Italian lady in the video. I think she has a screw loose.
Now I understand why Pakistan had to become an independent country. It's impossible for people like us to live with Indians. Their culture is very different from ours.
What surprises me the most is the Italian lady in the video. I think she has a screw loose.