Iran promised on Friday to deal "decisively" with further protests over economic hardship, a day after security forces fired teargas to disperse demonstrators in the southwestern city of Behbahan, Reuters reported.



Iranian police urged people in a statement on Friday to "vigilantly refrain from any gathering that could provide a pretext for the counter-revolutionary movement," accusing "enemies" of whipping up discontent.



"The police force has an inherent and legal duty to deal decisively with these desperate moves," the statement said, according to Reuters.

According to London-based Middle East analyst Raman Ghavami, thousands gathered in the Khuzestan city of Behbahan, chanting slogans against Iranian involvement in other countries in the region amid the deepening economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"No to Gaza, no to Lebanon, my life for Iran," the demonstrators can be heard shouting on a video posted by Ghavami on Twitter. "Down with the Islamic Republic!"

