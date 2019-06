Iraqis have less happy memories of the day in 1963 when the Iraqi army rose in revolt. It was a coup which shaped the history of Iraq and much of the Middle East for the rest of the century. It started Saddam Hussein on his climb to power. Never again did his family and his political party wholly lose their grip on Iraq, despite wars and massacres in which more than one million Iraqis, Kurds and Iranians were killed.



In a new book* Said Aburish, a writer on Arab political affairs, has gathered details of how the coup against Gen Kassem was organised and fine-tuned by the CIA. "We came to power on a CIA train," said Ali Saleh Sa'adi, the Minister of the Interior of the regime which replaced Gen Kassem. ​

The CIA also played a central role in preparing the death lists of those who were to be eliminated after the coup by squads from the Ba'ath party. Mr Aburish says that he believes 5,000 were killed of whom he has collected the names of 600, including many doctors, lawyers, teachers and professors who formed the educated elite of Iraq.

Exclusive: CIA Files Prove America Helped Saddam as He Gassed Iran

The Iraqis used mustard gas and sarin prior to four major offensives in early 1988 that relied on U.S. satellite imagery, maps, and other intelligence.​

What american did to Shia & Iraqis people:1.2.3.The same WMD used as pretext to attack Iraq in 2003:The the same dog they supported attacked Kuwait:And I don't wanna go all the way about who was behind the isis in the first place ....But our problems with american started back in 1953 and their military coup ... if they learn to respect others there would be no problem .. we have exhausted all diplomatic approaches by american they simply brought all of them to failure.