Iranian Public Opinion





So as I already said, elections in Iran are not about race or ideology or whatever. People in Iran vote for the same reasons as people all around the world vote.



But what is the most important of all: Now it is clear that Rouhanis victory was long planned, I think Nourizad said the same before the election: Khamenei wanted Rouhani to win, and definitely not Raisi. Also Ghalibafs exit shortly before the elections was no coincidence, the polls before the election showed he had a chance to beat Rouhani, and they also showed that Raisi had absolutely no chance, and Khamenei knew that very well. If he really wanted Rouhani to lose, he would have sent an other "right-wing"-candidate in the race against Rouhani.



Now it is clear, that Rouhanis re-election was supposed to be the deathblow to the liberals. Khamenei knew very well that no matter who wins, Irans situation would get worse concerning sanctions, west relations, etc... no president would have been able to stop it, but had a right-winger became president with hardline policies, and Irans conditions would have gotten worse in the following four years, then the liberals would have been able to say: "Now look, had Rouhani be given a second term, then Iran would have got rid of sanctions, improved the economy, foreign relations, etc..." and then in the 2021 elections the liberals would have gotten a glorious comeback.



But now Rouhani is again president, he has made so many concessions to the west, but even during Obamas term Irans situation didn't improve, promises were not kept, and now with Donald Trump in power.....so the whole failure and the whole blame is on Rouhanis and his camps shoulders. Never before has Iran made so many compromises, concessions, sacrificed its pride....and didn't get the rewards for it.



The public mood in Iran is already slowly changing, as the poll shows.



So get ready for the slow death of all liberal politicians in Iran. After Rouhanis term ends they are done, forever! They will never again have a comeback. It won't be like in the past, where a right-winger becomes president, then a left-winger, and back and forth, no! This is their end! In future all elections will be between center-right and far-right (Ghalibaf vs. Ahmadinejad), the lefties will be totally irrelevant, they will never again have a say in Irans politics!!!