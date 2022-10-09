What's new

Iranian Protests

Parsipride

Mar 12, 2017
I Know the fan boys of the regime have tried to hide the discussion about the atrocities being committed by the regime's enforcers against unarmed civilians, but there is a simple question.These protests just do not seem to be subsiding anytime soon. Even if they manage to shut it down by wholesale slaughter of unarmed civilians, the fire under ashes will remain lit. In what country will the masses support a system that its law enforcement just smash the windows of a car sitting in traffic in broad day light?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1579123708496850944
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1578718523345756160
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1577637603347668992

Just fire live rounds in the direction of protestors?
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1577402904478158862
Rape and murder a 17 year old?
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1577248210115887104
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1579068685268176896
https://twitter.com/BabakTaghvaee1/status/1578913574998536192?s=20&t=IpJi4dnrfY5Fs8JERD1G6w
https://twitter.com/BabakTaghvaee1/status/1578822192762351617?s=20&t=IpJi4dnrfY5Fs8JERD1G6w
https://twitter.com/BabakTaghvaee1/status/1578823645497286657?s=20&t=IpJi4dnrfY5Fs8JERD1G6w
 
Aug 16, 2015
Iran is certainly an interesting case. Mossadegh, who embodied the mandate of the Iranian nation was removed by the US. Puppet Shah was acceptable as he was subservient. When Iranian nation had enough of being slaves, a vacuum was created from within the conservative elements of society to move in.

Although I believe the Mullahs have the interest of their nation at heart, they need to start backing away from their hardliners and compromise with the people to bring in reforms, otherwise instead of consolidating power they will lose control.

These are just my observations as a Pakistani. As a person from a country where our military and politicians are slaves to the west, I can truly say that this is something you never want. Your freedoms are replaced with illusions of freedom and corruption becomes rampant.

Not to say the mullahs aren't corrupt. I have an Iranian friend here in the US that says the Mullah's kids live abroad and drive around in Ferraris. Same is the case with Pakistani politicians and army generals.
 

