Iranian Protests

Parsipride
Mar 12, 2017
I Know the fan boys of the regime have tried to hide the discussion about the atrocities being committed by the regime's enforcers against unarmed civilians, but there is a simple question.These protests just do not seem to be subsiding anytime soon. Even if they manage to shut it down by wholesale slaughter of unarmed civilians, the fire under ashes will remain lit. In what country will the masses support a system that its law enforcement just smash the windows of a car sitting in traffic in broad day light?
Just fire live rounds in the direction of protestors?
https://twitter.com/BabakTaghvaee1/status/1578913574998536192?s=20&t=IpJi4dnrfY5Fs8JERD1G6w
https://twitter.com/BabakTaghvaee1/status/1578822192762351617?s=20&t=IpJi4dnrfY5Fs8JERD1G6w
https://twitter.com/BabakTaghvaee1/status/1578823645497286657?s=20&t=IpJi4dnrfY5Fs8JERD1G6w
