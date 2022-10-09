Iranian Protests

Iran is certainly an interesting case. Mossadegh, who embodied the mandate of the Iranian nation was removed by the US. Puppet Shah was acceptable as he was subservient. When Iranian nation had enough of being slaves, a vacuum was created from within the conservative elements of society to move in.



Although I believe the Mullahs have the interest of their nation at heart, they need to start backing away from their hardliners and compromise with the people to bring in reforms, otherwise instead of consolidating power they will lose control.



These are just my observations as a Pakistani. As a person from a country where our military and politicians are slaves to the west, I can truly say that this is something you never want. Your freedoms are replaced with illusions of freedom and corruption becomes rampant.



Not to say the mullahs aren't corrupt. I have an Iranian friend here in the US that says the Mullah's kids live abroad and drive around in Ferraris. Same is the case with Pakistani politicians and army generals.