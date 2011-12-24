Iranian professor: Unity of Muslim sects ensured in Bangladesh

Published at 02:11 pm March 21st, 2021

Iranian professor: Unity of Muslim sects ensured in Bangladesh Muslim world is disunited due to departure from Islamic principles and values, Dr Mousavi says

Professor Dr Sayed Mahdi Mousavi Dhaka TribuneMuslim world is disunited due to departure from Islamic principles and values, Dr Mousavi saysBangladesh has ensured the unification of Muslims belonging to all sects that can be exemplary for other countries, according to Professor Dr Sayed Mahdi Mousavi of the University of Religions and Denominations of Iran.“Bangladesh practically accomplished the unity of Muslims. There are different sects in Bangladesh and everyone is living here peacefully,” he said in an exclusive interview with Dhaka Tribune on Thursday in the capital.“This (unification) is an example for other countries,” he added.The Iranian professor went on to say, “When I talk to Shiites in Bangladesh, they tell me that they have no problem and can practice their religious activities peacefully.”“I ask Bangladeshi and Iranian scholars to write about the success,” he said.During the interview, the Iranian scholar shed light on different issues, including the disunity in the Muslim Ummah, Rohingya crisis, allegations of human rights violations in Iran, war in Yemen and relations with Saudi Arabia.About the disunity among the Muslims, Professor Mousavi mentioned the departure from the Islamic principles and values as the main reason.“We don’t obey the rules of unification. All countries are far from Islamic values,” he said.Forces from both inside and outside of the Muslim world are creating the disunity, which is harming Muslims in a big way, Professor Mousavi said, reminding the negative aspects of the youths being attracted by the western practices.Without naming any names, he said that lack of independence with respect to foreign policy of some of the Muslim countries was also a problem.As asked to elaborate, he said that the governments of some countries were so dependent on others, especially the western powers.About the remedy to get rid of the disunity, Professor Mousavi said that trust in Islamic values must be regained and the Muslim world would have to realize the strength of unity.The Sunni-Shiite division has to go, as everyone is Muslim if he or she believes in certain fundamentals of the religion, he said.When asked about the Rohingya crisis, Professor Mousavi said that the Muslim world was not doing enough for these persecuted people.“This is not only a problem for Bangladesh and other neighboring countries. This is also a problem for the Muslim world. Enough attention was not paid. More attention must be paid,” he said.On the allegations of violations of human rights in Iran, the professor ruled them out describing them as western propaganda, saying, “They couldn’t provide any proof.”About women rights, he claimed that majority of the university students and government employees in Iran were females.To a question regarding the war on Yemen, Professor Mousavi squarely shifted the blame on Saudi Arabia, saying, “It is Saudi Arabia that started the war, not us.”“Iran supports the stance of the United Nations in this regard,” he said.On its relations with Saudi Arabia, the Iranian professor acknowledged that Riyadh was an important partner in this region.Tehran does not have any problem to cooperate with Riyadh provided that it is independent in terms of policies, he said.