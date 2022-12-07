What's new

Iranian patrol boat tried to temporarily blind US Navy ships in Strait of Hormuz, US says

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,889
-9
14,900
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Iranian patrol boat tried to temporarily blind US Navy ships in Strait of Hormuz, US says​

By Oren Liebermann, CNN
Updated 6:45 PM EST, Tue December 06, 2022
221206142608-uss-the-sullivans-file-exlarge-169.jpg

(CNN)An Iranian patrol boat tried to temporarily blind US Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz by shining a spotlight toward the vessels and crossing within 150 yards of them on Monday night, US Central Command said in a statement.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps patrol boat acted in an "unsafe and unprofessional manner," CENTCOM said, which violated international standards for safe maritime behavior.

The guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans and expeditionary sea base platform ship USS Lewis B. Puller deescalated the situation by using audible warnings and non-lethal lasers, according to CENTCOM. The ships were transiting through international waters in the strategic waterway when the incident occurred.
"This dangerous action in international waters is indicative of Iran's destabilizing activity across the Middle East," CENTCOM spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in the statement.

"The Iranian vessel attempted to blind the bridge by shining a spotlight and crossed within 150 yards of the US ships -- dangerously close, particularly at night," the statement added.

The tense interaction at sea, though not uncommon between Iranian and US ships in the region, comes at a particularly fraught time in relations between the countries. The US has sharply condemned Iran's crackdown on widespread protests against the regime and its morality police, while Iran's Supreme Leader has blamed the US for the unrest. The US has also exposed and criticized Iran for providing armed drones to Russia which Russian forces have used in Ukraine.

IRGC vessels have occasionally attempted to intercept or harass US Navy and Coast Guard ships operating in the region. In the past, the incidents have prompted US ships to fire warnings shots at the IRGC vessels.

Over the weekend, the US Navy intercepted more than 50 tons of ammunition rounds and "other illegal weapons" sent from Iran to Yemen, marking US 5th Fleet's second such seizure within a month, according to US Naval Forces Central Command.

Last week, the Navy revealed the docking of a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine in the Indian Ocean. Though the docking at the island of Diego Garcia happened in late-October, the publication of a ballistic missile submarines operations, which are normally classified, was a clear message to US adversaries in the region.

"They should take from this that a ballistic missile submarine which is undetectable can operate in any ocean for an extended period," a military official told CNN.

During the stop in Diego Garcia, the USS West Virginia switched out its crew, allowing it to stay deployed longer. CENTCOM commander Gen. Erik Kurilla visited the same submarine at an undisclosed location in the Arabian Sea in late-October.


Lol, IRGC is teasing American dickheads. :rofl:
 
Last edited:
S

Sam6536

FULL MEMBER
Jun 26, 2022
147
0
110
Country
India
Location
India
Muhammed45 said:

Iranian patrol boat tried to temporarily blind US Navy ships in Strait of Hormuz, US says​

By Oren Liebermann, CNN
Updated 6:45 PM EST, Tue December 06, 2022
View attachment 903670
(CNN)An Iranian patrol boat tried to temporarily blind US Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz by shining a spotlight toward the vessels and crossing within 150 yards of them on Monday night, US Central Command said in a statement.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps patrol boat acted in an "unsafe and unprofessional manner," CENTCOM said, which violated international standards for safe maritime behavior.

The guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans and expeditionary sea base platform ship USS Lewis B. Puller deescalated the situation by using audible warnings and non-lethal lasers, according to CENTCOM. The ships were transiting through international waters in the strategic waterway when the incident occurred.
"This dangerous action in international waters is indicative of Iran's destabilizing activity across the Middle East," CENTCOM spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in the statement.

"The Iranian vessel attempted to blind the bridge by shining a spotlight and crossed within 150 yards of the US ships -- dangerously close, particularly at night," the statement added.

The tense interaction at sea, though not uncommon between Iranian and US ships in the region, comes at a particularly fraught time in relations between the countries. The US has sharply condemned Iran's crackdown on widespread protests against the regime and its morality police, while Iran's Supreme Leader has blamed the US for the unrest. The US has also exposed and criticized Iran for providing armed drones to Russia which Russian forces have used in Ukraine.

IRGC vessels have occasionally attempted to intercept or harass US Navy and Coast Guard ships operating in the region. In the past, the incidents have prompted US ships to fire warnings shots at the IRGC vessels.

Over the weekend, the US Navy intercepted more than 50 tons of ammunition rounds and "other illegal weapons" sent from Iran to Yemen, marking US 5th Fleet's second such seizure within a month, according to US Naval Forces Central Command.

Last week, the Navy revealed the docking of a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine in the Indian Ocean. Though the docking at the island of Diego Garcia happened in late-October, the publication of a ballistic missile submarines operations, which are normally classified, was a clear message to US adversaries in the region.

"They should take from this that a ballistic missile submarine which is undetectable can operate in any ocean for an extended period," a military official told CNN.

During the stop in Diego Garcia, the USS West Virginia switched out its crew, allowing it to stay deployed longer. CENTCOM commander Gen. Erik Kurilla visited the same submarine at an undisclosed location in the Arabian Sea in late-October.


Lol, IRGC is teasing American dickheads. :rofl:
Click to expand...
Iirc the last time Iran and America went on a skirmish at sea Iran lost a sizeable force of navy ships and two or three oil terminals.
en.wikipedia.org

Operation Praying Mantis - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,889
-9
14,900
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Sam6536 said:
Iirc the last time Iran and America went on a skirmish at sea Iran lost a sizeable force of navy ships and two or three oil terminals.
en.wikipedia.org

Operation Praying Mantis - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
Click to expand...
Yet an other South Asian.

It was when Iran was engaged with Iraq supported by west, east and Arabs.

At that time even Sri Lanka could make problems for Iranian navy. And it was when IRIN was completely dependent on US supply chain. IRIN operated American made warships and Americans knew every weakness of IRIN.

And this is about IRGCN not IRIN South Asian!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
US Navy Wants 100 Unmanned Ships Monitoring Middle East Waters by Next Year
Replies
9
Views
452
Daylamite Warrior
D
Muhammed45
(Sleepy) Joe, Welcome! Iran Unveils New Ship-Launched Drone Capabilities Amid Biden’s Mideast Tour
Replies
0
Views
912
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Sardar330
  • Article
Iranian Navy Impounds 2 US Sea Drones in Red Sea
Replies
1
Views
428
Han Patriot
H
F-22Raptor
2 US Navy cruisers sail through the Taiwan Strait
Replies
3
Views
636
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
D
Iranian naval AB-212ASW Makes Bold Pass Near US assault ship Essex In Persian Gulf
Replies
3
Views
1K
aryobarzan
aryobarzan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom