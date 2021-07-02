What's new

Iranian parliament discusses bill to ‘eliminate Israel by March 2041’

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
2,958
-7
2,706
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Iran parliament discusses bill to ‘eliminate Israel by March 2041’



Members of Iran’s parliament presented a bill that would oblige successive Iranian governments to eliminate Israel within 20 years and to work toward removing American forces from the region, Iranian news agency ISNA reported.

ISNA revealed that the bill includes 16 articles under the name “Iran reciprocates” and was presented as a measure to respond to the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani last year.

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Iran’s top general alongside a senior Iraqi militia leader in a US drone strike in Iraq. Following the attack, Iran’s relations with the US and its allies in the region have been heightened.
 
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 29, 2020
2,860
0
1,541
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Titanium100 said:
Iran parliament discusses bill to ‘eliminate Israel by March 2041’



Members of Iran’s parliament presented a bill that would oblige successive Iranian governments to eliminate Israel within 20 years and to work toward removing American forces from the region, Iranian news agency ISNA reported.

ISNA revealed that the bill includes 16 articles under the name “Iran reciprocates” and was presented as a measure to respond to the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani last year.

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Iran’s top general alongside a senior Iraqi militia leader in a US drone strike in Iraq. Following the attack, Iran’s relations with the US and its allies in the region have been heightened.
Click to expand...
opening the thread without a source is against the forum rules
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom