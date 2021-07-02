Iranian parliament discusses bill to ‘eliminate Israel by March 2041’

Iran parliament discusses bill to ‘eliminate Israel by March 2041’

Members of Iran’s parliament presented a bill that would oblige successive Iranian governments to eliminate Israel within 20 years and to work toward removing American forces from the region, Iranian news agency ISNA reported.ISNA revealed that the bill includes 16 articles under the name “Iran reciprocates” and was presented as a measure to respond to the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani last year.This week marks the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Iran’s top general alongside a senior Iraqi militia leader in a US drone strike in Iraq. Following the attack, Iran’s relations with the US and its allies in the region have been heightened.