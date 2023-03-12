What's new

Iranian Officials Hail 'End Of US Influence' In Middle East

March. 12 2023
Author: Mardo Soghom

The decline of American and “Zionist power” has begun, military advisor to Iran’s ruler Ali Khamenei said Sunday, following a Chinese brokered deal with Saudis.

General Yahya Rahim Safavi was echoing sentiment expressed by all forces in Iran who are considered “Principlist” or loyal to Khamenei, who for years has espoused a policy of siding with China and Russia against the United States.

China appeared to be the power that brokered a deal between Tehran and Riyadh to restore diplomatic relations after seven years of open animosity and rivalry. One Iranian commentator said Sunday that the agreement signed in Beijing was not really a bilateral deal, but a tripartite agreement between Iran, China and Saudi Arabia.

In fact, Tehran and Riyadh had been negotiating since 2021 in Baghdad, with Iraqi mediation and could have restored relations without Beijing’s mediation. Former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafal al-Kadhimi in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat published Sunday, says that most of the talks took place in Baghdad.

At this point we do not know what brought China into the picture, except assuming that either Iran or Saudi Arabia insisted on it. If the demand came from the Saudis, it could mean one thing, showing displeasure with the Biden administration, which is left picking up the pieces.

Khamenei’s advisor Safavi in his remarks did not repeat the typical rhetoric of war and confrontation, advising that Iran and Saudi Arabia should exhibit rationality for the sake of West Asia. He said that restoration of bilateral ties was not against any regional countries. But he quickly added that it is natural for the United States to be worried and try to disrupt it.

Speculations abound in Iranian media about the potential dividends of peace with Saudi Arabia. Some see it as an Iranian victory to potentially disrupt a possible Saudi peace deal with Israel. Others speak of economic benefits for the Islamic Republic, going as far as claiming that Iran, Saudi Arabia and Russia can create a powerful oil cartel with Chinese backing and put the West on the defensive.

Safavi in his remarks also mentioned a similar outlook. “Iran should regard the West’s entanglement in Ukraine and the Taiwan tensions as an opportunity and based on shared interests with Russia and China move ahead with a clear strategy, given US threats against all three countries.”

The quick face-about of Iran hardliners and Khamenei loyalists regarding Saudi Arabia is being highlighted by their rivals, the reformists, who point out that there was no need to attack the Saudi embassy in Tehran in January 2016 and create tensions for seven years.

They argue that hardliners were calling for the destruction of the Saudi monarchy and equating the country with “Zionists”, calling it a US puppet. Meanwhile, Tehran spent tens of billions of dollars to finance the war in Yemen against Riyadh and provoked the ire of Persian Gulf Arab states.

Now, facing more international isolation and a broken economy, the Khamenei camp is suddenly praising friendship with Riyadh, something they could have done all along.

Safavi insisted that the agreement with Saudi Arabia was “a political earthquake” and the end of “American hegemony in the region”. We this deal, the “post-American era starts in the Persian Gulf region.”

He went on to say that “The Chinese are determined to become the top global economy by 2030 and this agreement brokered by the Chinese is the second big blow by China against America.”

Iranian Officials Hail ‘End Of US Influence’ In Middle East

The decline of American and “Zionist power” has begun, military advisor to Iran’s ruler Ali Khamenei said Sunday, following a Chinese brokered deal with Saudis.
PeterboroughAli

Good news for the Middle East , give peace a chance
 
China breaks into the new world order

Sun, 03/12/2023 - 11:45

As much as the United States has tried to play it down through the mouth of John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, brought about by China's decisive mediation, constitutes an unquestionable triumph for China, which thus demonstrates that the old liberal order has ended and the new one is being born.

That the announcement of the agreement came at the same time as the definitive consecration of Xi Jinping as practically China's absolute and eternal leader underlines Beijing's emergence as the great superpower it had aspired to be. What precisely defines it is not only its immense superior strength vis-à-vis other competing countries, but also its undisputed authority to mediate, favour agreements and even impose truces between bitter rivals. In short, to act as a global leader, with interests in virtually every corner and region of the world.

It is true that the United States remains the hegemonic superpower for the time being, but it is also true that China has long aspired to dispute this universal leadership, a quarrel that has been going on since the very dawn of the world, finally codified as the Thucydides Trap, according to which war is inevitable when a power emerges that is convinced of defeating and replacing the previously dominant one. This is how empires have succeeded each other throughout history, especially in the last thirty centuries, with the one obvious exception of the Treaty of Tordesillas (1494), when the Spanish and Portuguese decided to divide up the world rather than fight it out by force of arms.

Also, as at other similar moments in history, before the direct clash, the powers in dispute for hegemony, especially the emerging one, proceed to intense alliance-building. For many years China has been weaving the network known as the New Silk Road, a set of agreements, treaties and alliances with countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America in particular, with which it wants to form a large bloc united by economic interests, but also by an ideological line identified with authoritarianism as opposed to the liberal and democratic order.

Its mediation of the Iran-Saudi Arabia deal has had the immediate translation of displacing the US as the most influential country in the explosive Middle East region. Washington denies that it is leaving the region, but this is not the perception in the Arabian or Persian Gulf. China wants to make its voice heard, which is to say that it is also poised to play a key role. Both Tehran and Riyadh aspire to absolute leadership over the Muslim world, with the Qur'an as the sole and undisputed source of law and, albeit with different ways of applying it, the constitution or guidebook for individual and collective conduct and behaviour.

Redesigning alliances and shifting balances
The agreement substantially changes balances. Iran and Saudi Arabia were also fighting their own Cold War, at least since 2016 when Riyadh severed diplomatic relations with Tehran following the storming of its embassy, which was ransacked and set on fire by protesters clearly identified with the Revolutionary Guards, reacting to the execution in Arabia of Shia cleric Nimr Baqr al-Nimr, one of the main agitators against the Saudi monarchy.

In this Cold War, the two have been measuring their forces in other territories in the area, especially in Yemen, where since 2015 Iran has been backing, arming and tele-directing the actions of the Houthi rebels, while Arabia leads a coalition of nine Arab nations that support President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. The restoration of diplomatic ties between the Iran of supreme leader Ali Khamenei and the iron-fisted Arabia led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is supposed to unblock Yemen's bloody status quo. This is largely what underlies the UN's congratulatory message to China on the success of its diplomatic mediation.

There are also many other outstanding issues, first and foremost the situation in Israel. Israel feels its existence is under constant threat from Iran and never tires of warning that it will not allow Tehran to finally get its hands on nuclear weapons, which it seems ever closer to achieving. In turn, Israel wants Saudi Arabia to join the Arab countries with which it has already established diplomatic relations and with which it is developing the numerous projects under the Abraham Accords.

Prince Bin Salman, according to a leak to The Wall Street Journal, demands in exchange for this future peace treaty that it be allowed to develop its own nuclear programme for civilian use. As further compensation for such a demand, Riyadh would renounce further support for Palestinian claims, which would imply a historic turnaround in its diplomacy, which could be used by Iran to intensify its support and supply of drones and missiles to Palestinian militias.

Until now, all of this has been handled between the actors involved, with the essential mediation, for better or worse, of the United States, while the European Union has acted as a secondary mediator and major provider, or payer, of funds for development and reconstruction. From now on, it seems, China will have to be reckoned with, and very much so, as it currently has a subordinate and aggressive ally: Vladimir Putin's Russia, whose greatest aspiration is precisely to bury the international order that has prevailed until now.

atalayar.com

China breaks into the new world order

As much as the United States has tried to play it down through the mouth of John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, brought about by China's decisive mediation, constitutes an unquestionable triumph for China, which thus demonstrates...
atalayar.com atalayar.com
 
SalarHaqq

The quick face-about of Iran hardliners and Khamenei loyalists regarding Saudi Arabia is being highlighted by their rivals, the reformists, who point out that there was no need to attack the Saudi embassy in Tehran in January 2016 and create tensions for seven years.

They argue that hardliners were calling for the destruction of the Saudi monarchy and equating the country with “Zionists”, calling it a US puppet. Meanwhile, Tehran spent tens of billions of dollars to finance the war in Yemen against Riyadh and provoked the ire of Persian Gulf Arab states.

Now, facing more international isolation and a broken economy, the Khamenei camp is suddenly praising friendship with Riyadh, something they could have done all along.
This part of the article is mere nonsense.

It's precisely because the regime in Riyadh was defeated in every regional theater by Iran's allies and because China entered the fray that Arabestan mustered the bravery to try and emancipate itself from its traditional function as a zio-American proxy, especially in the empire's attempts to destabilize Islamic Iran (whether this approach will be temporary or definitive we shall see).

Iraq: the Iran-backed PMU are strong as never, no amount of scheming by Washington and Tel Aviv, complemented by Al-e Sa'ud billlions achieved to turn the state apparatus in Baghdad into the anti-Iranian stronghold they were hoping to create.

Syria: zionist-, NATO- and PGCC-sponsored terrorist hordes were crushed by the Syrian government assisted by its Iranian and Russian allies. The objective to remove President Assad from power and disrupt the Axis of Resistance failed miserably.

Lebanon: terrorist bombings, assassinations including under false flag against high profile political leaders, USA-imposed illegal sanctions, billions of Saudi petrodollars, summoning Hariri to Riyadh, zionist military aggression against Lebanon, none of these schemes can possibly defeat HezbOllah nor uproot its vast popular support base among the Lebanese people, all confessional groups included.

Yemen: relentless were the Saudi bombings, tight was the naval embargo destined to starve out the country's north controlled by the AnsarAllah-led coalition, and extensive use was made of southern Yemeni proxies, all of it to no avail. The heroic, fervently anti-imperial people of Yemen stood their ground with Iranian help.

Ebne Salman was on the record for threatening to "bring the war into Iran" at the behest of his American and zionist patrons, but then reality set in and it dawned upon the unexperienced, feverish youngster what the Islamic Republic of Iran is made of. The successful Yemeni pin-point strike on the strategic Aramco facility at Abqeiq was a warning shot which helped reality sink in.

A last ditch attempt of the zio-American empire and its Saudi clients to mobilize their assorted security and propaganda apparatuses with the goal of toppling the Islamic government in Iran herself came late last year, when they proceeded to inciting a secularist, culturally westernized minority of juveniles to cause turmoil over a fake accusation of police violence, in tandem with armed terrorist attacks from the "ethno"-separatist fringe, the murderous MKO cult and "I"SIS against both Iranian law enforcement and ordinary citizens. Saudi International, source of the above cited article and major propaganda and psy-ops broadcaster funded by the regime in Riyadh and designed by zionist experts, had been at the forefront of this failed plot, encouraging rioters to murder police officers etc.

As this latest in a long series of efforts began to flounder much like every preceding one, Riyadh definitely understood it's time to pull back and, under Chinese protection, declare its readiness to dissociate itself from Washington and Tel Aviv in their ongoing hostility against Iran as a unified nation-state, as a civilization and a functional peaceful society.

In this development, Beijing has of course been pursuing its own political-economical and global geostrategic agenda. Islamic Iran gave close to nothing - none of the regional organizations allied with Iran are going to be dissolved. The regional status quo, which the USA-EU-zionist bloc was seeking to turn upside down to Iran's detriment, will be maintained. Once again, Iranian Resistance against imperial onslaught proved highly effective. The Saudis for their part will end any participation in this multi-pronged aggression against the Iranian nation, at least for the time being, which will allow them to focus on their domestic development plans.
 

