Iranian Nuclear Technology and Industry (technical only... non-political)

I am starting this thread as a placeholder for all Iranian nuclear technology/industry achievements. The thread is purely technical and non-political..there is an already existing thread for the political aspects of the issue.I will try to include topics such as..Hope everyone with public knowledge of Iranian nuclear program can contribute to this thread...I will populate this thread slowly as I accumulate materials+photos but first lets start with a simple brief about Uranium enrichment.Iran's first nuclear reactor (iranian designed and Iranian built) Named IR-40 is a heavy water plutonium reactor.The build was interrupted due to nuclear deal reached in 2015..As I understand this reactor will be revived again.Here is a video of this reactor