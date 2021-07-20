Iranian newspaper: Activating the "Shia crowd" in Afghanistan to fight the Taliban

Afghan officials: The Iranian regime seeks to sow discord and fuel conflict in our country

The Iranian newspaper "Jomhouri Eslami" reported that an armed group called the "Shiite Mobilization" had appeared in Kabul, and said it intended to fight the Taliban.The newspaper said that the leader of the Shiite crowd is Sayed Hassan al-Haidari. She wrote that he also had a presence in Iraq.It is noteworthy that in recent years, the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards launched armed groups known as the "Popular Mobilization Forces" in Iraq with extensive financial and military support.The Revolutionary Guards also formed the "Fatimiyoun" militant group in 2015, recruiting Afghan forces and sending them to Syria. The Afghan government had previously called for the dissolution of this group.It should be noted that in recent days, the treatment of the Taliban in Iran has become a topic of discussion, and criticism has been leveled at Iranian regime officials' support for the Taliban.The newspaper "Jomhouri Islami", quoting Sayed Zuhair Mujahid, the cultural official of the Fatemiyoun group, opposed the "purification of the Taliban" and wrote that the Taliban had not changed.Mr. Zuhair Al-Fatimi published the article of the "Jomhouri Eslami" newspaper on his Instagram page, but criticized the expression "Shiite crowd", saying that it was "a fabricated expression that leads the country into a sectarian war."The Fatemiyoun group includes Afghan forces with financial and military support from the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, and it participated in the Syrian war and killed more than two thousand people.The report of the "Jomhouri Eslami" newspaper stressed that "the Fatimids did not enter the stage of general mobilization against the Taliban."Various reports have been published about the number of members of the Fatemiyoun group. Samad Rezaei, a Fatemiyoun commander, said in an interview published on September 1, 2018, in the ICNA news agency, affiliated with the University Jihad Organization, that a total of 80,000 Afghans were sent to Syria during the Syrian war within the framework of the Fatemiyoun Brigade.In return for sending these individuals to Syria, the Iranian regime promised them to provide monthly financial assistance and legal residency in Iran.In an interview with Tolo News last March, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif estimated the number of Fatemiyoun members at 5,000, and said that 2,000 of them are in Syria.The Iranian foreign minister also said that if the Afghan government was willing, the Fatemiyoun would be "under the leadership of the Afghan government," but this suggestion was met with negative responses from some Afghan analysts.Meanwhile, Arab News quoted Afghan analysts as saying that the group's activity in Afghanistan would lead to an increase in "sectarian violence" and that the Afghan people did not want the country to become like Syria or Iraq.And the Associated Press reported in April of last year, citing a senior Afghan Interior Ministry official, that Iran is helping former Fatemiyoun fighters who live in Kabul and the Shiite-populated Bamiyan region.According to this Afghan official, Iranian officials "are providing weapons and money to members of the Fatimids who have returned to Afghanistan and are building a structure that can be quickly refilled if necessary."The news agency also quoted some Fatemiyoun members who have now returned to Afghanistan as saying that many Afghans called them "traitors and terrorists" and that they face extrajudicial arrests.In response to an article by the Iranian newspaper "Jomhouri Eslami" about the emergence of an armed group called the "Shiite Mobilization" in Afghanistan, Afghan government officials said that the Islamic Republic seeks to "conspire, sow discord and fuel conflict" in Afghanistan....And the newspaper "Jomhouri Islami" reported that Sayed Hassan al-Haidari, the leader of the "Shiite Mobilization" group, said in his first speech on the recent events in Afghanistan: "I will lead the Shiite groups to fight alongside the government forces and defend our homeland as I defended the shrine of my grandfather, the Commander of the Faithful." Peace".In response to this newspaper's report, Qassem Wafaizadeh, supervisor at the Afghan Ministry of Intelligence and Culture, wrote in a tweet: "With this kind of conspiracy and rumors, the Iranian regime is making the dimensions of the war wider and more complex. Inflaming security threats against the Afghan people will ignite a fire that will reach Iran." Also".Wafaizadeh added that "such mercenary groups and tools of foreigners have no place among the Afghan people."...Shah Hossein Mortazavi, a senior adviser to the Afghan president, also referred to the Jomhouri Islami newspaper report, and wrote: “Cunning is forbidden,” adding that the Jomhouri Islami newspaper is affiliated with the Iranian leader, and that “Iran on the one hand seeks to polish the image of the Taliban, and on the other hand it seeks to polish the image of the Taliban, and on the other hand, Iran seeks to polish the image of the Taliban.” Others incite sedition.He added, "Afghanistan will never repeat the experience of Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon. Afghanistan is a model for accepting the various religious sects in the Islamic world. Iran's sedition will fail."Abdul Ali Mohammadi, the former legal advisor to the President of Afghanistan, wrote on his Facebook account in response to the newspaper article: "Neighbor, do not deceive." He added that "Jomhouri Eslami" newspaper, which is affiliated with the Iranian regime's special department, announced "the completely false news with a big and clear headline."Mohammadi said that the Shiites of Afghanistan are more vigilant than “falling prey to the hypocrisy and cunning of the Iranian regime. I remember that the Iranian regime declared 3 days of mourning for the killing of its men in its consulate at the hands of the Taliban in the city of Mazar, and refused the study disks office of the Islamic Propaganda Office in the Qom Seminary, Refused to provide study discs to Afghan Shiite students during these three days."...