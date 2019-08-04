What's new

Iranian navy seizes another foreign ship smuggling oil

D

Darius77

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2019
429
-7
846
Country
Australia
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Iran’s IRGC seizes foreign tanker for smuggling diesel
The Revolutionary Guards say the unnamed foreign ship was carrying 150,000 litres of diesel.


Tehran, Iran – Commandos with the naval force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have seized a foreign tanker in the Persian Gulf for smuggling diesel.


Colonel Ahmad Hajian, the commander of the Naval Type 412 Zulfiqar in the southern Parsian county in the Hormozgan province, was quoted by the state broadcaster’s website on Saturday as saying that the ship was found to be illegally carrying 150,000 litres (32,995 gallons) of diesel.


“Through intelligence monitoring and in a coordinated operation, our navy succeeded in seizing a foreign ship with 11 crew members in our country’s waters,” he said.


The commander added the crew members have been handed over to the local judiciary for processing but did not name the ship, its nationality, or the nationalities of its crew. It is also unclear when the incident took place.



Hajian promised to “act decisively” against any attempts to smuggle fuel through the sea in support of Iran’s economy.

www.aljazeera.com

Iran’s IRGC seizes foreign tanker for smuggling diesel

The Revolutionary Guards say the unnamed foreign ship was carrying 150,000 litres of diesel.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Jyotish
Iran seizes Iraqi oil tanker smuggling fuel in Gulf
Replies
8
Views
635
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
G
INTERVIEW WITH ADMIRAL ZAFAR MAHMOOD ABBASI, CHIEF OF NAVAL STAFF OF THE PAKISTAN NAVY.
Replies
3
Views
2K
MastanKhan
MastanKhan
T
Shadow force: The secret history of the U.S. intelligence community's battle with Iran's Revolutiona
Replies
10
Views
1K
Kastor
Kastor
H
Africa: Iran's final frontier?
2 3
Replies
36
Views
6K
Homajon
H
MBI Munshi
Power Plays in the Indian Ocean
Replies
4
Views
4K
indiatech
indiatech

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom