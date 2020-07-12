Iranian navy received new warship

Last starfighter
Iranian Navy receives a new warship able to carry helicopters and drones
Naval News November 2020 Navy Forces Maritime Defense IndustryPOSTED ON FRIDAY, 20 NOVEMBER 2020
According to information released by the Iranian press agency FARS on November 19, 2020, the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRCG) Navy received a new home-made ocean-going, helicopter and drone carrying warship named Shahid Rudaki on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
The ceremony to deliver Shahid Rudaki warship was attended by a group of Iranian civilians and military officials, including IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami and IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri.
The multifunctional vessel is capable of carrying and providing logistical support to fighter jets, aircraft, drones, missile systems, and radars which are being carried on board.
The 400-ton Shahid Rudaki warship is 150 meters long and 22 meters wide. It is equipped with three-dimensional radars, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles. It can carry helicopters and operational vessels, all of which have been domestically-designed and manufactured.
Rudaki warship has been equipped with a 3-dimensional phased array radar, sea-to-sea and sea-to-air missiles, advanced communication systems for electronic warfare, and the ‘Khordad 3rd’ missile system.
Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy's Second Zone General Ramezan Zirahi announced last month that the IRGC’s naval forces will receive a number of ocean-going vessels in the next six months.
In August 2011, the Iranian lawmakers discussed a bill that required the government to build oceangoing ships equipped with a special engine and fuel technology allowing the vessel to traverse thousands of miles without any need to refueling.