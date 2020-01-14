Iranian navy gets tough in the Persian Gulf

This is a good thorough recent report on growing Iranian military capability and its willingness to dominate the sea lanes.
“Iran is one of the two best positioned countries in the Persian Gulf
region. It enjoys the longest coastline ... giving it de facto control of almost
all shipping routes leading to and from the Strait of Hormuz.”
“Beside speed, Iran has also improved the ability of its rocket-firing
swarm boats to survive enemy suppression fire by making them ‘stealthier’
and even unmanned "
“Some observers believe it takes only 300 mines to close the Strait
of Hormuz for up to several years, with the U.S. Navy being ‘quite
powerless’ to deal with this threat in the near- to mid-term.
